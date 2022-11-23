Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
SWAT searches for suspect in shooting inside Chicago Loop hotel
CHICAGO - A SWAT team was on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in Chicago's Loop early Saturday. Police say a male suspect shot a 21-year-old man inside the La Quinta Inn in the first block of Franklin Street around 2:15 a.m. The two men were in an...
fox32chicago.com
7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police
CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man found shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. He was discovered about 12:30 a.m. lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said. His age was not known.
Shots fired at Chicago police in Back of the Yards: CPD
No one is in custody in connection with the incident.
Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 2 hurt at West Pullman gathering, police say
Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a South Side gathering, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
#51: Chicago drug dealer, free on felony bail, beat a customer to death in a vacant lot for paying him with fake money, prosecutors say
Chicago — On the northwest corner of Chicago and Ridgeway avenues in Humboldt Park sits a vacant lot. A Chicago Police Department surveillance camera hangs from a light pole next to a small hand-painted billboard that declares the corner a “safety zone” with no gambling, drugs, or guns allowed.
2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering
CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
cwbchicago.com
#50: Twice-convicted gun offender shot a random driver while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man who was on bail for selling nearly $3,500 worth of cocaine to an undercover cop shot a motorist who was driving to work near his home on November 3. Giovanni Montes, 24, is the 50th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to...
Mother of 3 fatally shot in front of teen son in Jeffery Manor drive-by shooting
A family is heartbroken after a mother was gunned down in a church's vacant parking lot Friday, right in front of her teenage son, as they were walking home.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times after 3 offenders gang up on him in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after being shot at by three people on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say around 10:45 a.m. a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times by multiple offenders in the 11200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. The man was standing outside in...
fox32chicago.com
60-year-old man fatally shot inside Auburn Gresham home
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Saturday morning. Police say a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times while arguing with a man he knew inside a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Street around 3:40 a.m. The...
Chicago police issue warning after series of armed robberies on North, Northwest Side
In each incident, a group of men approached the victims with weapons demanding their property.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
regionnewssource.org
Calumet City Teen Charged In Forest Preserve Homicide
Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced a murder charge today in the shooting of a 64-year-old Lansing man Tuesday afternoon at a forest preserve in Calumet City. Cook County Forest Preserve Police and Calumet City Police responded to a call of shots fired Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at approximately 12:24 PM, at the Cook County Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve. Police discovered a Chevrolet Malibu stuck in dense brush and attempting to reverse. Police then observed an individual on the driver’s side toss a firearm, firearm magazine and black backpack from the car. The individual was ordered to exit the vehicle and he complied. The individual was later identified as Jaylen D. Lewis, 19, of Calumet City.
cwbchicago.com
Prosecutors drop charges against one man, proceed against another in fatal shooting of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe
Chicago — Hours after Chicago police announced murder charges against two men for the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park, prosecutors dropped the case against one of the men during a bail hearing on Thanksgiving afternoon. Chicago Police Department records show that Chief of Detectives Brendan...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old charged with murder after fatal shooting at Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A 19-year-old was charged with the murder of a man from Lansing, Ill. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says Jaylen Lewis from Calumet City was charged for the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man. On Tuesday around 12:24 p.m., police responded to a report of shots...
Toddler critical after being shot near Park Forest
PARK FOREST, Ill. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Park Forest Friday. Police said a family member of the toddler brought him to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 11:15 a.m. and then the child was immediately airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital to undergo […]
2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots. The boy was hit by gunfire in the...
