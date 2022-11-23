ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

SWAT searches for suspect in shooting inside Chicago Loop hotel

CHICAGO - A SWAT team was on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in Chicago's Loop early Saturday. Police say a male suspect shot a 21-year-old man inside the La Quinta Inn in the first block of Franklin Street around 2:15 a.m. The two men were in an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times after 3 offenders gang up on him in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after being shot at by three people on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say around 10:45 a.m. a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times by multiple offenders in the 11200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. The man was standing outside in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

60-year-old man fatally shot inside Auburn Gresham home

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Saturday morning. Police say a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times while arguing with a man he knew inside a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Street around 3:40 a.m. The...
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

Calumet City Teen Charged In Forest Preserve Homicide

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced a murder charge today in the shooting of a 64-year-old Lansing man Tuesday afternoon at a forest preserve in Calumet City. Cook County Forest Preserve Police and Calumet City Police responded to a call of shots fired Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at approximately 12:24 PM, at the Cook County Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve. Police discovered a Chevrolet Malibu stuck in dense brush and attempting to reverse. Police then observed an individual on the driver’s side toss a firearm, firearm magazine and black backpack from the car. The individual was ordered to exit the vehicle and he complied. The individual was later identified as Jaylen D. Lewis, 19, of Calumet City.
CALUMET CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Toddler critical after being shot near Park Forest

PARK FOREST, Ill. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Park Forest Friday. Police said a family member of the toddler brought him to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 11:15 a.m. and then the child was immediately airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital to undergo […]
PARK FOREST, IL

