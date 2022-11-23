Read full article on original website
Steve Carter
3d ago
A fairly benign reaction to the atrocious human rights record of Qatar has metastasized into a more serious protest due in large part to the ham handed reaction of both Qatar and FIFA. Anything that discomfits the criminal regime at FIFA and the authoritarian government of Qatar, is a wonderful thing. Feeling a bit Danish!
Reply(1)
6
