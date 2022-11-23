Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops step up attacks as Zelensky warns of more losses for Russia
Russia has stepped up attacks on the southern and eastern fronts of the Ukraine war, forcing civilians to flee for bomb shelters, as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation was only getting more difficult for his citizens.Vladimir Putin’s forces rained artillery, mortar and tank fire in Donetsk last night, in a visible escalation of their offensive in the eastern region which has witnessed fierce fighting this month.“The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, and warned that...
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
The bodies-in-suitcase suspect appears in a New Zealand court
A woman who was extradited from South Korea this week after the bodies of her two children were found in abandoned suitcases made her first court appearance in New Zealand on Wednesday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region; Zelenskiy says Russians ‘planning something in the south’
Strikes damaged gas distribution point, says Zaporizhzhia official; Ukrainian president says ‘we are holding out and do not allow the enemy to fulfil their intentions’
Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said proposed a plan to confiscate Russian assets that have been frozen to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
JPMorgan, UBS and others vie for bigger share of China's pension market
HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese ventures of foreign asset managers including JPMorgan (JPM.N), Warburg Pincus (WP.UL) and UBS (UBSG.S) are gearing up to expand their retirement offerings, as the country officially unveiled a private pension system last week.
Either in lockdown or preparing for lockdown: life amid zero-Covid in Beijing
Living under China’s policy to suppress Covid cases means days are filled with health codes, the constant threat of shutdowns and moments of hope
Indonesia's monetary policy will be front-loaded - central bank
JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo emphasised on Wednesday the need to adjust interest rates early to control inflation, which is near its highest rate in seven years.
COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - People in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night, online videos showed, the latest in a string of protests that escalated over the weekend over stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.
The UK reined in Rupert Murdoch. Why can’t we stop Vincent Bolloré in France?
The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, adopted by France in 1789 to enshrine the principles of the French Revolution, noted that “the free communication of thoughts and of opinions is one of the most precious rights of man: any citizen thus may speak, write, print freely”.
Migrants died constructing World Cup stadiums. Search our database of worker deaths.
Migrant workers were exploited and died for Qatar's World Cup. See our database of worker deaths.
Half of world's democracies in decline: report
Half the world's democratic countries are experiencing an erosion of democracy, intensified by war in Ukraine and economic crisis, an international think tank said in a report on Wednesday. "We're seeing extraordinarily severe headwinds for democracy now, intensified by the political fallout from the economic crisis that started with the pandemic and the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine", International IDEA secretary-general Kevin Casas-Zamora told AFP. "It might be that the credibility of elections is challenged.
World Cup 2022: England and US plan for last 16, Australia hope to join them – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups C and D
EU seeks to set up Russian war crimes tribunal - Von Der Leyen
AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commision President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Wednesday.
