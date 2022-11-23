Read full article on original website
China's Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country's far western region of Xinjiang "in stages", following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi. At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when the fire broke...
Indian police arrest suspect in Australia's Toyah Cordingley murder case
Indian police have arrested a man in New Delhi in connection with the murder of an Australian woman found dead on a beach in 2018 -- ending a four-year international manhunt for her suspected killer. The body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was discovered on a beach in the northern Australian...
