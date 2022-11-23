Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap
BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill trio earn National Hispanic Recognition Award from College Board
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill seniors Aileen Glas, Gabriel Yepez and Lara O’Neal were honored by the College Board for excelling in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn the distinction of the National Hispanic Recognition Award, which colleges use to identify academically competitive underrepresented students. “We’re thrilled...
WYFF4.com
Western North Carolina clogging team keeps tradition reaches national fame after going viral
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Do you have any fun Thanksgiving traditions?. Well, a dance team in North Carolina has achieved national fame all while keeping a longtime tradition alive. "I'm happiest when I'm dancing," Zebulon ‘Zeb’ Ross said. "It's when I'm the most relaxed. I don't have to worry about...
Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park
Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
seminoletribune.org
Hard Rock Bristol to open in 2024
Construction has begun on the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol in Virginia. Hard Rock Bristol president Allie Evangelista told the Bristol Herald Courier in an Oct. 28 report that the date for a formal groundbreaking ceremony would be announced soon. “We are ready to move forward and will...
Kingsport Times-News
New international restaurant to open in Weber City
WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
wcyb.com
49 Winchester to play 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
(WCYB) — The Birthplace of Country Music and Museum has announced its first act for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. 49 Winchester, out of Russell County, VA, is set to play the 22nd annual event which will take place Sept. 8-10 in historic downtown Bristol. "49 Winchester...
Greeneville High School band students perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nine Greeneville High School band students earned a spot to perform in the streets of New York City at the world-famous Thanksgiving Day parade in the “Big Apple.” “It went really well,” Band member Hank Parsley said. “It’s kind of felt really good to do it, and then once we finished […]
Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton parks will have plenty of Christmas fun during the next four Saturdays
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays. The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
Businesses at The Mall in Johnson City boom from Black Friday shoppers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Many people are braving the rain and long lines to catch some great Black Friday deals at the Mall at Johnson City. Rose and Remington, a family-owned boutique, has been in the mall since July 2021 and is quickly expanding to other locations. Store manager, Lacey Durbin, just helped trained […]
One problem after another: Two years in, a bankrupt company and no fix in sight for home solar customer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kevin Jones was excited about getting a 14-kilowatt solar system installed at his Kingsport home when he borrowed $93,000 from Sunlight Financial and welcomed a company called Pink Energy to do the work in August 2020. “I wanted to do something to leave things better for my grandkids and try to […]
Johnson City Press
KOSBE Announces 2022 Small Business Award Finalists
KINGSPORT—The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the finalists of the 2022 KOSBE Awards. “We made a lot of big changes this year and we will continue to improve on our process and approach to choosing the best companies,” KOSBE Advisory Council Chairwoman Jamie Jackson said. “I love how this came together and I look forward to finally revealing the winners. There were some awesome candidates among the businesses we saw.”
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
BrightRidge to pass on recovery credit funds, upgrade internet for free
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some BrightRidge power customers can expect a slight discount for two months next year after the utility company’s board voted to pass on millions in funds given to them by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). According to a release from the company, a $2.6 million TVA Pandemic Recovery Credit will […]
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tn. man arrested after standoff with police
A Washington County, Tennessee man has been arrested after a standoff with police. According to authorities, police responded on November 23 to a domestic assault on Eden Drive in Telford. Police say when they arrived on scene the suspect, 59-year-old Darrell Ogg barricaded himself inside the home. Officers say Ogg...
