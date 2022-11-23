ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseydigs.com

1930s Property Built by Cigar Company and 97-Unit Complex Sold for a Combined $20.5M in Trenton

Two properties, Grand Court Villas and Colonial Gardens, recently sold for a combined value of $20.5 million in Trenton, New Jersey. Built in the early 1930s by La Corona cigar company for the manufacturing and distribution of cigars, Grand Court Villas is a 63-unit, loft-style apartment building. A unique example of adaptive reuse, the building is a Spanish Colonial Revival and features 14’ ceilings, private balconies, and expansive window lines.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy