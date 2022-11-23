Two properties, Grand Court Villas and Colonial Gardens, recently sold for a combined value of $20.5 million in Trenton, New Jersey. Built in the early 1930s by La Corona cigar company for the manufacturing and distribution of cigars, Grand Court Villas is a 63-unit, loft-style apartment building. A unique example of adaptive reuse, the building is a Spanish Colonial Revival and features 14’ ceilings, private balconies, and expansive window lines.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO