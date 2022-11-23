Read full article on original website
Road to Hattiesburg: Friday Night Football Part 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Catch your 1A, 2A, and 4A highlights in the video above. 4A: Mendenhall beats Stone 26-14 (Will play Louisville in the title game) 2A: Scott Central beats Velma Jackson 32-7 (Will play Charleston in the title game) 1A: Bay Spring beats Taylorsville 52 to 6 (Will play McEvans in the title game)
impact601.com
Raleigh punches ticket to 3A title game for second time in program history
It was a special night in Raleigh Friday. For only the second time in the school's history, the Raleigh Lions captured a South State Championship in football. And, head coach Ryan Higdon's team left no doubt in seizing the 3A South crown, completely dominating the Hazlehurst Indians for four quarters in a 42-6 crushing.
Film about Hattiesburg native now in theaters
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – “Devotion,” a movie about a Hattiesburg native, was released on Wednesday, November 23. According to IMDb, “Devotion” tells the true story of a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots who risked their lives during the Korean War and became some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. One of those pilots was […]
WDAM-TV
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
WDAM-TV
Community Christmas celebrations set to start as early as next week
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting next week, a number of Christmas-related events will be going on across the Pine Belt. The Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at Sacred Heart High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Hattiesburg Tree Lighting following at Town Square Park.
WLOX
Authorities searching for missing Stone Co. woman
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall,...
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
WLOX
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
wtva.com
Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
WDAM-TV
USM men’s basketball starts 6-0 for 1st time in 16 seasons
CANCUN, Mexico (WDAM) - Tournament Most Valuable Player Felipe Haase scored 21 points and Denijay Harris added 10 as the University of Southern Mississippi wrapped up a 3-0 run through Cancun Challenge’s Mayan Division with a 70-58 win over Purdue University-Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. The win moved the Golden...
WDAM-TV
Stores, shoppers take advantage of deals ahead of time
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Shoppers across the nation are bundling up for cold weather and hot Black Friday deals. Even during tough economic times store managers hope for a busy day. Shelves are stocked and Christmas bows are set atop a variety of gifts at Academy Sports + Outdoors in...
Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
Man wanted for 7th Street shooting in Hattiesburg arrested
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a wanted suspect on Monday. Police said Jerome Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault with the assistance of Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies. Strickland’s warrants were in connection to shooting at a […]
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.
Man arrested after reportedly point gun at Mississippi deputies during welfare check
A man was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Mississippi deputies during a welfare check. Jarvis Adams, 39, was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Jones County deputies and threatening to shoot them. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were responding to...
Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured
UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
WLOX
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
WDAM-TV
Jones County asking for public’s help in locating potential break-in suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a break-in suspect. JCSD deputies responded Friday to a call from an adult female homeowner, who said she had arrived home to find her front door open,. As she entered her...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
