KATU.com
Holiday Travel Tips
It's wonderful to spend the holiday with family and friends, but the travel to get to them can be a real pain. Lifestyle expert, Nicole Jaques showed Kara some of her favorite travel tips. For more information about Nicole, follow her on Instagram here.
The best gifts for travelers
Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceThe best travel gifts are small items that can play a big part in making sure a journey is comfortable.
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
Hypebae
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
Flying for Thanksgiving? Here are travel tips from an airline pilot
Pilot and meteorologist J.P. Dice offers travel tips on how to navigate airlines and airports during the busy holiday season.
morningbrew.com
Thanksgiving air travel will never be the same
It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and you’re probably scrambling to fire off emails before joining a crowd of other travelers at the airport heading home for the holiday. Or…maybe you’re already at home, leisurely tapping at your keyboard from the couch while the smell of pumpkin pie wafts in from the kitchen. In this age of hybrid work, typical holiday travel schedules are being upended as employees, unchained from the office, make travel plans on their own terms.
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
The Best Black Friday Travel Deals on Luggage, Flights, Hotels and More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re booking long flights to extravagant getaways or low-key summer road trips, now’s an opportune time to upgrade your luggage. Some of the best Black Friday sales promise up to 70% off on travel essentials, including the best carry-ons, office-ready backpacks, toiletry bags, laptop carryalls and more, and many retailers have already rolled out major markdowns ahead of the holiday shopping weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives on Sale During Black FridayThe Best Black...
Here's what to do when an airline loses your luggage and how to mitigate travel headaches before you get to the airport
Experts say travel chaos isn't expected to subside anytime soon. As holiday travel spikes, here are their best tips for arriving with your luggage.
4 of my favorite booking tricks to get cheap flights
For a long time, I have been perfecting my strategies in search of cheap flights. Here are the best techniques I use.
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
hypebeast.com
Afterpay Partners With Expedia to Make Holiday Travel Budget Friendly
Budgeting for your holiday travels just got a lot easier. As the leader in making “Buy Now, Pay Later” accessible for consumers, Afterpay has now partnered with travel booking company Expedia to make vacations and visiting loved ones more accessible for all. With simple “Pay in 4” installments, Afterpay is offering consumers more flexibility and freedom when it comes to travel budgeting.
Travel Hacks That Actually Save Money
Seasoned travelers and personal finance experts share their top vacation budgeting tips.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Air Travel Will Come at Quite the Cost
Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.
dcnewsnow.com
6 best stocking stuffers for travelers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best stocking stuffers for travelers?. Purchasing a stocking stuffer for the special traveler in your life can be fun yet tricky. The best gifts for those who are constantly on the go are small, efficient and add to the excitement of the journey. Items such as zero-waste toiletries or headphone holders can be specific to the traveler while providing maximum convenience.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Now Is the BEST Time to Sign Up for TSA PreCheck
Let’s face it — flying right now can be challenging. Not only are airlines experiencing pilot shortages, numerous delays and cancellations, but some airlines are dropping flights altogether. Add that into problems with luggage and long security lines, and going to the airport can just be stressful for passengers. But there’s a way to make at least one part a little less stressful — and it now costs less!
Hotels Magazine
5-Star post-pandemic vacation takeaways
After two years hunkered down here in Toronto, Canada, one of the two of us (Larry) splurged for his first trip to Europe amidst the ongoing labor challenges this past summer. This includes several 5-star properties and a cruise around the Iberian Peninsula. While there were some nightmares, including lost luggage for his wife, there are plenty of great observations about how every hotel can improve its service offerings heading into 2023.
