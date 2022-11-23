County enters agreement with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to facilitate Salters Creek dredging

Read full article on original website
County commission tables rezoning request for large tract near Peletier; smoke from burning vegetation burning triggers complaints
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night postponed a public hearing on a developer’s proposal to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for a recreational camper park project. The board met in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square. The board voted 4-2...
Charles McDonald Sr., 74; service Nov. 27
Charles S. McDonald Sr., 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort.
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
New Bern Police activates holiday task force
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city will activate its holiday task force Friday. New Bern police’s holiday task force specifically patrols heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. It’s composed of patrol and traffic enforcement officers and other police forces looking to deter crime while the community...
Town of Swansboro postpones flotilla/tree lighting to Saturday
Swansboro, Onslow County — According to the Town of Swansboro, due to expected weather, the Flotilla/Tree Lighting will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Once boat participants have made their rounds along the White Oak River in downtown Swansboro, attention will turn...
Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 23. 24 & 25
Geraldine "Jerry" Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Pauline Sutton, 93; incomplete
Pauline Sutton, 93, formerly of Gaffney, SC, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home in Beaufort. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Local horse therapy farm asking community for help with move to new location
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location. Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, […]
Bruce Boughton, 79; service Dec. 3
LCDR, Bruce Edward Boughton, US Navy, Retired, 79, of Morehead City, DIED Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Charlie Lewis Sr., 70; incomplete
Charlie "Captain Rex" Lewis Sr., 70, of Harkers Island died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Donnie Whitman, 71; service Nov. 28
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. A visitation will be held at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022. Donnie was born June 29, 1951, in Rocky Mount, NC. Donnie and his...
Runyon Creek railroad trestle buckles
A railroad trestle across Runyon Creek appeared to fail this week, buckling just more than two-and-a-half years after a similar event requiring removal of a train from the damaged bridge by railroad workers. The trestle, connecting railroad tracks between Washington Park and Havens Garden, was visibly damaged as early as...
Cape Carteret Turkey Trot draws hundreds of runners, some serious, some just out for fun
CAPE CARTERET — Serious runners, at least one Santa Claus, a few turkeys, moms pushing babies in strollers – more than 450 people altogether – joined by numerous leashed dogs, hit the streets of Cape Carteret at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the town’s annual Turkey Trot.
Investigation begins after officer-involved shooting in Onslow County
HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has started after an Onslow County deputy was involved in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Thursday. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Col. Chris Thomas told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan a call came in around noon to a home on Willow Street in Hubert, which is just […]
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
Swansboro police looking for liquor store property damage suspects
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of damaging property. Swansboro police say it happened at the ABC Store at 1055 W. Corbett Ave. on Monday. Police did not say what property was damaged. In...
Harry Fulcher, 70; service Nov. 26
Harry Michael Fulcher, 70, of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 26, at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Over the Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m.
