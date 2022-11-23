Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO