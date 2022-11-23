ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Knoll Shores, NC

Donnie Whitman, 71; service Nov. 28

Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. A visitation will be held at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022. Donnie was born June 29, 1951, in Rocky Mount, NC. Donnie and his...
NEWPORT, NC
Harry Fulcher, 70; service Nov. 26

Harry Michael Fulcher, 70, of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 26, at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Over the Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC, NC
Charles McDonald Sr., 74; service Nov. 27

Charles S. McDonald Sr., 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort.
BEAUFORT, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov. 23. 24 & 25

Geraldine "Jerry" Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Michael Hodges, 65; service Dec. 3

Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
BEAUFORT, NC
Charlie Lewis Sr., 70; incomplete

Charlie "Captain Rex" Lewis Sr., 70, of Harkers Island died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
Drug arrest made in Walmart parking lot

– A Newport man was arrested in the parking lot of a local retailer following a report of possible drug activity Nov. 22. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit was conducting undercover surveillance of the parking lot area of Walmart, located at 300 N.C. Highway 24, Morehead City, when deputies located two suspicious vehicles in the back corner of the parking lot area.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Onslow County deputy shots, kills woman in Hubert following traffic stop

HUBERT - Onslow County deputy shot and killed woman on Thanksgiving Day. Col. Chris Thomas said the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, that’s off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
HUBERT, NC

