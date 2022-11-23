HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway from where he was shot on Ortega Circle to call police.

