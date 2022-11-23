ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9

A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Person brandishes weapon in Madison school parking lot, police say

Madison police said a person was seen brandishing a weapon in a high school parking lot Tuesday morning. According to police, dispatchers received 911 calls of an armed person on the campus of Bob Jones High School, 650 Hughes Rd. Police converged on the scene and began questioning witnesses. Investigators...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
DECATUR, AL

