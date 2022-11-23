Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
Related
‘Person of interest’ detained after shooting on Ortega Circle in Huntsville
One person was detained after a shooting in Huntsville Friday evening.
1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
WAFF
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital, one person of interest detained
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway from where he was shot on Ortega Circle to call police.
WHNT-TV
Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9
A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
WAFF
Shooting victim with life-threatening injuries outside of Huntsville apartment complex
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place at Anthem Luxury Rental Homes located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives at Anthem Luxury Rental Homes, says they heard gunshots and are now being advised to return to their apartments.
Man arrested for eluding police, drug charges
A man was arrested last week after he ran from law enforcement and was found with drugs while being booked, according to Priceville Police.
‘I love you,’ Alabama police officer tells suicidal man as they pull him from bridge
Three Alabama police officers are being called heroes after they risked their lives to save the life of a suicidal man. Gadsden police officials told the story Friday in a social media post. “One week ago today, three members of our Police Department risked their own lives to save the...
Florida woman found with hatchet ‘protruding from her head,’ deputies say
A man in St. Petersburg is accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
WAAY-TV
'We know who did it': Huntsville mother pleads for justice in son's shooting death
Nearly eight years ago, Donna Howell lost her son, 16-year-old Larry Flaccamio, to gun violence in Huntsville. The murder remains unsolved. This year marks yet another holiday season that Howell is spending without her son. It's a pain, she said, that never goes away. "I just think about Christmas shopping...
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
WAAY-TV
Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
Texas man charged in connection to Lawrence County pharmacy, insurance office burglaries
Authorities have arrested a man from Texas in connection to multiple business burglaries in Lawrence County.
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
WAFF
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
Person brandishes weapon in Madison school parking lot, police say
Madison police said a person was seen brandishing a weapon in a high school parking lot Tuesday morning. According to police, dispatchers received 911 calls of an armed person on the campus of Bob Jones High School, 650 Hughes Rd. Police converged on the scene and began questioning witnesses. Investigators...
WAFF
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
Comments / 0