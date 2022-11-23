The moment I’ve been waiting the past few months to experience finally came on a bus ride down the Las Vegas strip. I’d been testing Dish’s new 5G network — the one meant to turn the company into the US’s fourth major wireless carrier — with very middling results. But those tests were in Spokane, Washington; now I was finally in the city where it all started and where the network was the most mature. And in that moment on the bus, I had found what I’d been sent to Vegas to look for: proof that Dish’s service may actually be competitive someday, in the form of a speed test showing downloads coming in at 236 Mbps, with a respectable 41-millisecond ping.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO