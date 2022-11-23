Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcrightnow.com
Selah Fire Department welcomes newest member to the world
SELAH, Wash. – On Monday, Nov. 22 the Selah Fire Department responded to a very personal call. According to a post on their Facebook page, first responders from the department were called on scene for a woman in active labor. When they got there they found the wife of a fellow firefighter, Jose Choque, ready to deliver a baby.
nbcrightnow.com
East Valley Fire Department receives Local Heroes Grant
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 4/the East Valley Fire Department has been awarded the Local Heroes Grant by the Gesa Community Foundation. Gesa's Local Heroes Grand Program provides funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, including firefighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and veterans. "Gesa is committed to serving...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Filipino-American businesses to be highlighted on small business Saturday
YAKIMA, Wash.- Small Business Administration Regional Administrator Michael Fong will be in Yakima on November, 26, for small business Saturday. Fong will visit Filipino-American stores in the area and encourage shoppers to support local businesses. His visit is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. at the businesses listed below.
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5'2" and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County firefighters training in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
nbcrightnow.com
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
nbcrightnow.com
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
