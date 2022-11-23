Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Best Black Friday Bose deals: headphones, soundbars and more
Rejoice! Black Friday is here and, in a break from the norm, Bose is all about the Black Friday discounts for 2022 – particularly on its over-ear wireless headphones, but also on its popular QuietComfort earbuds. The US household name makes not only some of the best wireless speakers,...
TechRadar
26 best Currys Black Friday deals still available this weekend
Black Friday may be behind us, but that doesn't mean our shopping is stopping anytime soon! Lots of retailers will be pushing their sales from Black Friday through the weekend in the run-up to Cyber Monday next week. Some offers might change, some might stop entirely and new ones will...
TechRadar
5 great Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals that bring Dolby Atmos for less
Samsung offers an impressive range of Dolby Atmos soundbars – everything from affordable, compact all-in-one models to pricey 7.1.4-channel systems with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. We’ve spotted a number of desirable models among the best Black Friday soundbar deals, and we’re here to tell you more about them.
TechRadar
These are the 5 best Black Friday SIM-only deals you can get right now
Black Friday isn't just one of the best times of year to buy a new smartphone or other gadget, it's also when we often see some of the best SIM-only deals, and Black Friday 2022 is no exception. Most UK networks have a Black Friday sale of some kind on,...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
TechRadar
This ridiculous Braun shaver discount is the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far
Hold the phone! Black Friday proper has finally arrived in the UK, and the east coast of the US isn't far behind. Black Friday deals have been appearing on either side of the pond for several days now, but we're expecting the next 24 hours to deliver the crème de la crème of this year's discounts.
TechRadar
31 awesome Black Friday deals for under £50
Black Friday may be dominated by big-screen TVs, laptops and large kitchen appliances but there are loads of opportunities to pick up a deal if you're on a budget. We've gathered together over 30 Black Friday deals that you can buy for less than £50 right now - with many that are considerably below that price.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday office chair deals 2022: where to find the best prices and what to expect
Cyber Monday 2022 arrives on November 28, but great deals are available throughout the shopping season. That’s why we’ve explored and explained which chairs to buy, where to find the best deals and what you need to remember when you’re looking for bargains. And if you’d like more Cyber Monday deals, head to our hub for information about loads of different product categories.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals
There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. Cyber Monday is just around the corner now and there are already thousands of deals to check out this weekend. As the dust starts to settle on Black Friday we're starting to pick up our coverage early with a live blog of news, tips, and of course tons of deals recommendations.
TechRadar
$3.98 for 10TB is what the best Cyber Monday cloud storage will cost you
IDrive (opens in new tab) is our favorite offer in our Cyber Monday cloud storage deal lineup but they delivered the best deal out there, by far, bar none. How they do it, we don’t know but they managed to offer 10TB of cloud storage, exclusive to our readers, that’s twice the usual 5TB they offer outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Note that you will get 10TB for as long as you will remain an iDrive customer. There's no promotional period or catch.
TechRadar
This heated airer is back in stock for Black Friday – and we're buying it
If you've been looking for a heated airer while shopping this year's Black Friday deals, we've found something that's going to grab your attention. The Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer is back in stock for £199.99 at Lakeland (opens in new tab). It's become one of this year's must-have appliances thanks to its ability to dry big loads of laundry fast and without running up enormous energy bills. It's been out of stock for several weeks due to high demand, but right now you can add it to your basket and check out – but you'll want to do that fast before word gets around.
TechRadar
Is it me or is $99 for a 1TB micro SD card an insanely good deal?
Cyber Monday is not always about the big-ticket items. You know what I mean: that 65-inch 4K TV for $499, that King-sized mattress for $870 (opens in new tab), or that Air Fryer for $54.99. Sometimes, it's about the little stuff. I mean really little stuff, like a 1TB SD card that can fit on the tip of one finger.
TechRadar
Amazon Black Friday deals: cheapest ever LG C1 OLED and Echo Dot from $14.99
Amazon's two-day Black Friday sale is full of huge savings. * Deals on Nintendo, Samsung, Hasbro, Adidas and more. Amazon has launched its 48-hour Black Friday sale. Early offers have been available for weeks, but this year's official Amazon Black Friday deals began at 12:01 PST midnight on Thanksgiving - and the epic discount event will run for two full days.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
TechRadar
The dirt-cheap Fitbit Inspire 2 is secretly the best Black Friday Fitbit deal so far
This is not the first time I've recommended this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2, and it's not going to be around for much longer, as Fitbit has ended production on the device. Even before the Black Friday Fitbit deals kicked off in earnest, ever since it was revealed the Fitbit Inspire 3 would only arrive with six months of Fitbit Premium, I've maintained the Fitbit Inspire 2, with its free one-year subscription of Premium, is actually the better choice. It's on sale as part of the Black Friday deals at $49.00 at Walmart in the US (opens in new tab) and £44.99 at Argos in the UK (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals 2022: the biggest savings so far
The best Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals are likely already here. This year's Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals are just days away, though we've a sneaking suspicion that the best deal has already arrived. Also known as the Meta Quest 2, the Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2022: all the best sales happening right now
While Black Friday may be over, there are plenty of deals still live over the weekend and into Cyber Monday. And just because these deals have the Cyber Monday moniker attached doesn't make them any less excellent. For starters, we still have the best Macbook laptop, the M1 MacBook Air,...
TechRadar
The best Samsung TV Black Friday deals 2022: cheap QLED and mini-LED 4K TVs
The Samsung TV Black Friday deals have arrived. The world's biggest sales period of the year, aka Black Friday, is actually upon us now and there are an absolute ton of brilliant Black Friday deals for you to cast your eyes over. Samsung models may be hard to sift through, but in general we like OLED over QLED, and all of these Samsung TVs are worth a look.
TechRadar
Drop everything: Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is the cheapest we've ever seen
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've ever seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the base model to just £829 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest we've ever seen it. In the US, we've seen a similarly low deal for the...
TechRadar
Rare Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Black Friday deal lets you upgrade your PC for less than a PS5
If you've been hankering to upgrade your gaming PC, then we've found the Black Friday deal for you, with retailer Box cutting the price of the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU to just £479.99 (opens in new tab) – down from almost £800. (Not in the UK? Don't worry, we have RTX 3060 Ti deals in the US and other locations below.)
Comments / 0