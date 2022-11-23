Read full article on original website
Related
AMD Graphics Cards Are the Better Value at Every Price Point
The anticipated and hoped for graphics card sales have arrived, at least for AMD GPUs. Nvidia's prices meanwhile are often insulting by comparison.
This HP gaming PC for $389 is the perfect Black Friday deal for gamers on a budget
This HP Pavillion pre-built gaming PC isn't perfect, but is still great deal for 1080p gaming on a budget.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
TechRadar
Nvidia reigns supreme in discrete GPUs – but is that bad news for consumers?
Could this dominance be a worrying signal to Team Green that graphics card pricing is just fine?. Nvidia has never had a tighter hold on the GPU market, looking at new figures representing the battle of the discrete graphics cards from a well-known analyst firm. You may be familiar with...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero G1 A5837 desktop gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 now 25% off on Amazon
While most pre-build desktop gaming PCs come with air cooling, the ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero G1 A5837 is a different beast. In this case, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor is cooled by an EKWB liquid cooling solution with a 240 mm radiator mounted on the top of the case. Thanks to a Black Friday Deal currently active on Amazon, the US$1,999.99 list price of this PC is now down to US$1,499.99.
Best Black Friday Graphics Card Deals: Cheap Nvidia and AMD GPUs
You can save money this Black Friday season on Radeon, RTX and GTX cards.
If I had to pick one Surface to get this Cyber Monday, it’s Surface Laptop Studio. Here’s why.
There are many Microsoft Surface PCs out there, but if I had to choose only one of them it'd be the Surface Laptop Studio. It's my favorite Surface Microsoft has made so far, and it finds the right balance between power, performance, features, and battery life.
notebookcheck.net
GMKtec presents NucBox 9 mini-PC with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and 16 GB RAM
GMKtec has introduced the NucBox 9, a mini-PC that builds on last month’s NucBox 8. While the latter relies on the low-powered Intel Celeron N4100, GMKtec has equipped the NucBox 9 with the Ryzen 5 5600U, a Cezanne generation APU built around AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture. For context, the Ryzen 5 5600U should provide over 4x the performance of the Celeron N4100.
Radeon gamers: Save on an upgrade to a new AMD GPU on Cyber Monday
Score a discount on a new Radeon RX 6600 graphics card from MSI with this Cyber Monday sale
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
TechRadar
AMD Ryzen 7950X is now a far cheaper upgrade for PC gamers with $145 off for Black Friday
If you’re hunting for a high-end processor, there’s a storming deal from Newegg in the US on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (opens in new tab) right now – the CPU has been reduced from its MSRP of $699 to $554, which represents a seriously chunky discount of just over 20%.
laptopmag.com
15-inch Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is $350 off in this Black Friday deal
Black Friday is here and none of us are prepared to face the endless barrage of good deals we can find. Gaming laptops are seeing steep discounts in particular, with the Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 now available for $1,649 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a whole $350...
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung adds Nvidia, Qualcomm and IBM to its 3 nm customer list, despite abysmal yields
Samsung is making substantial investments in order to overtake TSMC and eventually become the world’s largest foundry by 2030. An important part of this plan has already been set in motion as the South Korean giant managed to launch production for its 3 nm nodes quite some time ahead of TSMC’s N3 nodes, yet the situation is far from being all rosy for Smasung. A recent report published by Naver suggests that Samsung’s 3 nm nodes currently suffer from very low yields that do not exceed 20%, prompting the tech giant to explore production output improvement solutions through US-based company Silicon Frontline Technology. These problems, however, did not stop Samsung from signing 3 nm production contracts with large companies like Nvidia, Qualcomm and IBM, as reported by Korea Economic Daily.
Digital Trends
If you want AMD Ryzen 7000, Black Friday is the time to buy
AMD’s Ryzen CPUs are among the best processors you can buy, and the most recent two generations are on sale for Black Friday — and some models are down to their lowest price ever. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, now is the time to strike. The...
TechRadar
Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: which gaming mouse is best?
We take a look at the Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and see what comes out on top. Among the many gaming mice that stand out recently as especially high-quality are the Logitech G502 X Plus and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Gamers understand that having a high-quality gaming mouse can not only enhance your gaming sessions but also protect your hands from permanent damage. That’s why choosing one with excellent specs and a great ergonomic design is so important, and why gamers are especially discerning when it comes to those features.
TechRadar
Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet
We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.
TechRadar
Is it me or is $99 for a 1TB micro SD card an insanely good deal?
Cyber Monday is not always about the big-ticket items. You know what I mean: that 65-inch 4K TV for $499, that King-sized mattress for $870 (opens in new tab), or that Air Fryer for $54.99. Sometimes, it's about the little stuff. I mean really little stuff, like a 1TB SD card that can fit on the tip of one finger.
I'm using LG's 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor to share its lowest price ever for Black Friday
This is a "bang for your buck" monitor with all the specs you want as a gamer and an affordable price.
Android Headlines
Intel 10th and 12th gen CPUs are up to 43% off for Black Friday
It might be time to upgrade that CPU in your gaming PC, and Black Friday deals from Intel can help you do that while saving a little bit of money at the same time. If you’re like me and have been using the same CPU for years now, then an upgrade to something newer is only going to make your PC better. The problem is that CPUs for the past few years have been a little expensive. Not always a lot more, but more than say, before 2019.
Comments / 0