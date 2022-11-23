ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
TechRadar

Nvidia reigns supreme in discrete GPUs – but is that bad news for consumers?

Could this dominance be a worrying signal to Team Green that graphics card pricing is just fine?. Nvidia has never had a tighter hold on the GPU market, looking at new figures representing the battle of the discrete graphics cards from a well-known analyst firm. You may be familiar with...
notebookcheck.net

Deal | ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero G1 A5837 desktop gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 now 25% off on Amazon

While most pre-build desktop gaming PCs come with air cooling, the ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero G1 A5837 is a different beast. In this case, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor is cooled by an EKWB liquid cooling solution with a 240 mm radiator mounted on the top of the case. Thanks to a Black Friday Deal currently active on Amazon, the US$1,999.99 list price of this PC is now down to US$1,499.99.
notebookcheck.net

GMKtec presents NucBox 9 mini-PC with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and 16 GB RAM

GMKtec has introduced the NucBox 9, a mini-PC that builds on last month’s NucBox 8. While the latter relies on the low-powered Intel Celeron N4100, GMKtec has equipped the NucBox 9 with the Ryzen 5 5600U, a Cezanne generation APU built around AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture. For context, the Ryzen 5 5600U should provide over 4x the performance of the Celeron N4100.
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung adds Nvidia, Qualcomm and IBM to its 3 nm customer list, despite abysmal yields

Samsung is making substantial investments in order to overtake TSMC and eventually become the world’s largest foundry by 2030. An important part of this plan has already been set in motion as the South Korean giant managed to launch production for its 3 nm nodes quite some time ahead of TSMC’s N3 nodes, yet the situation is far from being all rosy for Smasung. A recent report published by Naver suggests that Samsung’s 3 nm nodes currently suffer from very low yields that do not exceed 20%, prompting the tech giant to explore production output improvement solutions through US-based company Silicon Frontline Technology. These problems, however, did not stop Samsung from signing 3 nm production contracts with large companies like Nvidia, Qualcomm and IBM, as reported by Korea Economic Daily.
Digital Trends

If you want AMD Ryzen 7000, Black Friday is the time to buy

AMD’s Ryzen CPUs are among the best processors you can buy, and the most recent two generations are on sale for Black Friday — and some models are down to their lowest price ever. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, now is the time to strike. The...
TechRadar

Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: which gaming mouse is best?

We take a look at the Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and see what comes out on top. Among the many gaming mice that stand out recently as especially high-quality are the Logitech G502 X Plus and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Gamers understand that having a high-quality gaming mouse can not only enhance your gaming sessions but also protect your hands from permanent damage. That’s why choosing one with excellent specs and a great ergonomic design is so important, and why gamers are especially discerning when it comes to those features.
TechRadar

Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet

We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.
TechRadar

Is it me or is $99 for a 1TB micro SD card an insanely good deal?

Cyber Monday is not always about the big-ticket items. You know what I mean: that 65-inch 4K TV for $499, that King-sized mattress for $870 (opens in new tab), or that Air Fryer for $54.99. Sometimes, it's about the little stuff. I mean really little stuff, like a 1TB SD card that can fit on the tip of one finger.
Android Headlines

Intel 10th and 12th gen CPUs are up to 43% off for Black Friday

It might be time to upgrade that CPU in your gaming PC, and Black Friday deals from Intel can help you do that while saving a little bit of money at the same time. If you’re like me and have been using the same CPU for years now, then an upgrade to something newer is only going to make your PC better. The problem is that CPUs for the past few years have been a little expensive. Not always a lot more, but more than say, before 2019.

