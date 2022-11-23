Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In
Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
Yardbarker
Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report on Thanksgiving Day
Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in just a couple of days, each team is operating without some key players in practice so far. Both teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Notably, for Cleveland, safety D'Anthony Bell returned to practice from a concussion that had sidelined him. Tight end David Njoku practiced after being out yesterday. Right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice today. Greg Newsome remains out in concussion protocol.
Brady Quinn's Conspiracy Theory Behind Browns' Vandalized Field
Brady Quinn shares his conspiracy theory behind an unknown suspect trespassing onto FirstEnergy Stadium and "turfing" the field with a golf cart.
Security questions after Browns’ stadium break-in
The Cleveland Division of Police continues to investigate how someone broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck across the Browns’ field.
Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Von Miller’s Injury in Bills Game vs. Lions
The free agent wide receiver weighed on the injury to his former teammate.
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit
The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
Terry Bradshaw Says There's 1 Thing Zach Wilson Needs To Do
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received a lot of criticism over the past few days. Not only did he struggle against the Patriots in Week 11, he failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference. While on "The Herd" this Wednesday, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw offered some advice to...
saturdaytradition.com
Announcer Jinx: Tony Romo apologizes for Jim Nantz's commentary before Lions miss chip shot FG
The Detroit Lions were about to close the gap between them and the Buffalo Bills who at the time had a 19-14 lead and a field goal would have cut it to a 19-17 lead. Their field goal kicker, Michael Badgley, hadn’t missed a PAT or field goal attempt all season until Week 12. Instead, he missed a chip shot. He can blame the CBS announcing crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for that.
Popculture
NFL Stadium Vandalized by Unknown Driver
An NFL stadium was vandalized earlier this week. According to ESPN, an unknown individual drove circles around the turn at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. News 5 Cleveland captured footage of the tire marks that span almost half the field, and Browns have notified the police about the incident. According to reports, the individual may have jumped the fan and used a golf cart to damage the field.
Yardbarker
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
On Greg Newsome II sitting out the Bucs game and Hjalte Froholdt starting at center: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Friday is Myles Garrett day here and he again implored the Browns defense to force more turnovers when he met with the media. It continues many of the points he made following Sunday’s loss to the Bills in Detroit. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
Look: Video Of Bill Belichick, Adam Thielen Postgame Handshake Going Viral
After the final whistle was blown in the Patriots-Vikings game, Bill Belichick had a bizarre encounter with Adam Thielen. As Belichick was walking in the direction of Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, Thielen tried to shake his hand and give him a pat on the back. Belichick, however, had no interest...
atozsports.com
Bills: NFL insider confirms major detail regarding Von Miller injury
The good news is Buffalo Bills‘ pass rusher Von Miller didn’t suffer an ACL tear on Thanksgiving. The bad news is that he will require surgery. According to Ian Rapoport from NFL Network, the question lies in when he will actually undergo it. Now? Or until the season is done?
Yardbarker
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4
Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night
UNC basketball vs. Alabama: Game preview, info, prediction and more
The North Carolina Tar Heels will wrap up the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday hoping to avoid a two-game losing streak following a tough loss to Iowa State on Friday. UNC is set to play in the third-place game and will face another tough challenge against Alabama. After getting by Portland in the opening game, UNC held the lead late against Iowa State before watching the Cyclones rally in the final few minutes to upset the Tar Heels. Now, in between an off day, UNC needs to get on track as they face their first Top 25 team of the year. Alabama...
Sean Payton Reportedly Eyeing Two NFL Teams for Head Coaching Job in 2023
While he’s been out of coaching for just a year, Sean Payton is looking to take another NFL head coaching job in 2023. The only question has been, where? Payton, the former New Orleans Saints man in charge, has two teams on his radar. Both of them feature a talented young quarterback who could take that next step under a new coaching staff.
Browns vs. Buccaneers: 3 things to watch and picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns return home this week to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are 5-5 and trying to stay atop the NFC South while the Browns, at 3-7, are trying to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. This game also marks the final...
