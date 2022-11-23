ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In

Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
Yardbarker

Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report on Thanksgiving Day

Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in just a couple of days, each team is operating without some key players in practice so far. Both teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Notably, for Cleveland, safety D'Anthony Bell returned to practice from a concussion that had sidelined him. Tight end David Njoku practiced after being out yesterday. Right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice today. Greg Newsome remains out in concussion protocol.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit

The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Says There's 1 Thing Zach Wilson Needs To Do

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received a lot of criticism over the past few days. Not only did he struggle against the Patriots in Week 11, he failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference. While on "The Herd" this Wednesday, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw offered some advice to...
saturdaytradition.com

Announcer Jinx: Tony Romo apologizes for Jim Nantz's commentary before Lions miss chip shot FG

The Detroit Lions were about to close the gap between them and the Buffalo Bills who at the time had a 19-14 lead and a field goal would have cut it to a 19-17 lead. Their field goal kicker, Michael Badgley, hadn’t missed a PAT or field goal attempt all season until Week 12. Instead, he missed a chip shot. He can blame the CBS announcing crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for that.
Popculture

NFL Stadium Vandalized by Unknown Driver

An NFL stadium was vandalized earlier this week. According to ESPN, an unknown individual drove circles around the turn at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. News 5 Cleveland captured footage of the tire marks that span almost half the field, and Browns have notified the police about the incident. According to reports, the individual may have jumped the fan and used a golf cart to damage the field.
Yardbarker

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
Yardbarker

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland

Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball vs. Alabama: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels will wrap up the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday hoping to avoid a two-game losing streak following a tough loss to Iowa State on Friday. UNC is set to play in the third-place game and will face another tough challenge against Alabama. After getting by Portland in the opening game, UNC held the lead late against Iowa State before watching the Cyclones rally in the final few minutes to upset the Tar Heels. Now, in between an off day, UNC needs to get on track as they face their first Top 25 team of the year. Alabama...
