Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
Related
Project Feed 5,000 brings Thanksgiving to thousands in Greenville
Thousands of people in need across Greenville County had a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.
nddist.com
Walter Relocates U.S. Headquarters
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Walter USA has relocated its Americas technology center, along with the regional business operations, from Waukesha to Greer, South Carolina, to move closer to a growing customer base along with the strengthened manufacturing presence in the U.S. Regional business operations relocated to the Greer facility as...
WIS-TV
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you need a last-minute ingredient for your holiday meal, some major retailers will still be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. The following stores are scheduled to be open, although many are operating on reduced hours so employees can spend time with their families:
Upstate veterans home in need of more direct care staff
A home for our nation's heroes is in need of more nurses and CNAs.
greenvillejournal.com
A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings
One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
SC employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
FOX Carolina
‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
WYFF4.com
Upstate foundation receives $8 million donation from billionaire philanthropist
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate foundation received an $8 million donation from a billionaire philanthropist. The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg was established more than 25 years ago to improve the health and wellness of Spartanburg County. So far, the foundation has invested more than $65 million in...
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
furman.edu
Greenville picked No. 1 for ‘The South’s Best Cities on the Rise’
On news of Greenville, South Carolina, taking the No. 1 spot for Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022” (in addition to many other accolades), the people behind #yeahTHATGreenville have crafted an impressive array of images of the city and surrounding areas. And no Greenville image mash-up would be complete without stunning photos of the Furman University campus. See places to go, things to do, venues for good food and drink, gorgeous Furman bell tower images and more at VisitGreenvilleSC’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Thanksgiving dinner comes early for hundreds in Greenville
Thanksgiving dinner came a little early for hundreds of people in need.
nctripping.com
NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
Spartanburg Soup Kitchen receives 175 Thanksgiving turkey donations in less than 3 days
The soup kitchen said with last-minute turkey and ham donations they are looking to serve 2,000 people on Thanksgiving tomorrow and are able to also implement new ideas, like carry-out meals. This is the closest to the holiday that the team said they’ve ever seen this many donations come in.
WYFF4.com
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
How law enforcement officers work through the holidays
While families sit down to eat and spend time together, not everyone is off for Thanksgiving.
golaurens.com
Ranger-guided lantern hike planned for Blackstock Battlefield
Following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War with the battle ending just as the sun began to set on November 20, 1780. Come out for a special Ranger-Guided Lantern Hike of the...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
blufftontoday.com
Property owner appeals flagpole violation on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Here's what's next
The owner of a Spartanburg County property who was ordered to remove a large flagpole flying the Confederate and South Carolina state flags along Interstate 85 has appealed the notice of violation. Adam Washington Ballenger Camp, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans 68, was cited for violating the...
Comments / 0