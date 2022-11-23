ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

nddist.com

Walter Relocates U.S. Headquarters

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Walter USA has relocated its Americas technology center, along with the regional business operations, from Waukesha to Greer, South Carolina, to move closer to a growing customer base along with the strengthened manufacturing presence in the U.S. Regional business operations relocated to the Greer facility as...
GREER, SC
WIS-TV

Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you need a last-minute ingredient for your holiday meal, some major retailers will still be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. The following stores are scheduled to be open, although many are operating on reduced hours so employees can spend time with their families:
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings

One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Greenville picked No. 1 for ‘The South’s Best Cities on the Rise’

On news of Greenville, South Carolina, taking the No. 1 spot for Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022” (in addition to many other accolades), the people behind #yeahTHATGreenville have crafted an impressive array of images of the city and surrounding areas. And no Greenville image mash-up would be complete without stunning photos of the Furman University campus. See places to go, things to do, venues for good food and drink, gorgeous Furman bell tower images and more at VisitGreenvilleSC’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
GREENVILLE, SC
nctripping.com

NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome

Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
ASHEVILLE, NC
golaurens.com

Ranger-guided lantern hike planned for Blackstock Battlefield

Following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War with the battle ending just as the sun began to set on November 20, 1780. Come out for a special Ranger-Guided Lantern Hike of the...
ENOREE, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
ASHEVILLE, NC

