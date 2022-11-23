ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Marcus Performing Arts Center hosts the 'Blackity Black Holiday Market'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Marcus Performing Arts Center was transformed into the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" today. HYFIN, a local Milwaukee radio station, and MKE Black, co-hosted the event. The market featured more than 40 local black-owned businesses. A HYFIN DJ also curated music for the local market. Community...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Thousands gather for community Thanksgiving meal in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Festival Hall on Fifth Street in Racine was filled with joy on Thanksgiving Day. Thousands of people gathered for the 13th annual "Dan and Ray's Rendering Thanks" event. "A one-time event turned into our 13th year," co-founder Dan Johnson told 12 News. "It’s young, old, rich,...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Saturday is the pick of the holiday weekend days. Sunday, not so much...

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)..Spend as much time outside as you can on Saturday because Sunday won't be nice. Highs on Saturday will be near 60. Gorgeous! STRING THOSE HOLIDAY LIGHTS if you haven't already. Sunday, we're dealing with a storm system coming in from the south and northwest. Look for scattered showers to break out, especially in the morning into the afternoon. It could mix with some wet snowflakes, especially away from the Milwaukee metro.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsinites turn out for Small Business Saturday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the infamous Black Friday now over, many were out in Southeast Wisconsin shopping for 'Small Business Saturday'. More than 20 businesses in the Third Ward are offering special deals here to encourage people to get out and shop small on 'Small Business Saturday'. "It is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha plans free community Thanksgiving breakfast

Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha plans to serve a Thanksgiving holiday feast to anyone in the community that needs a free breakfast. Serving will begin at 8:30 am on Thursday morning at the center, 2006 60th st. This year, breakfast will include pumpkin bars, sausage, biscuits, and gravy, and croissants...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Warming up heading into the weekend

After a cloudy and, at times, rainy Thanksgiving, abundant sunshine returns for Black Friday! Wind chills will be below freezing through mid-morning today, but you can leave the winter jacket at home if you're doing some shopping this afternoon as temps rise close to 50 degrees. Temps will be even...
MILWAUKEE, WI

