CBS 58
Marcus Performing Arts Center hosts the 'Blackity Black Holiday Market'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Marcus Performing Arts Center was transformed into the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" today. HYFIN, a local Milwaukee radio station, and MKE Black, co-hosted the event. The market featured more than 40 local black-owned businesses. A HYFIN DJ also curated music for the local market. Community...
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/26)...Lots of Holiday Cheer & Some Swim Time too!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Lots of holiday themed events are showing up in the Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight with one summertime event too.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
CBS 58
Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
WISN
Thousands gather for community Thanksgiving meal in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — Festival Hall on Fifth Street in Racine was filled with joy on Thanksgiving Day. Thousands of people gathered for the 13th annual "Dan and Ray's Rendering Thanks" event. "A one-time event turned into our 13th year," co-founder Dan Johnson told 12 News. "It’s young, old, rich,...
CBS 58
Saturday is the pick of the holiday weekend days. Sunday, not so much...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)..Spend as much time outside as you can on Saturday because Sunday won't be nice. Highs on Saturday will be near 60. Gorgeous! STRING THOSE HOLIDAY LIGHTS if you haven't already. Sunday, we're dealing with a storm system coming in from the south and northwest. Look for scattered showers to break out, especially in the morning into the afternoon. It could mix with some wet snowflakes, especially away from the Milwaukee metro.
CBS 58
Wisconsinites turn out for Small Business Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the infamous Black Friday now over, many were out in Southeast Wisconsin shopping for 'Small Business Saturday'. More than 20 businesses in the Third Ward are offering special deals here to encourage people to get out and shop small on 'Small Business Saturday'. "It is...
Warm Black Friday has people skiing and swinging away in Franklin
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders embraced opening day at the Rock Snowpark. Many hit the slopes in light layers as the high temperature exceeded 50 degrees.
CBS 58
Lakefront Brewery sees long Black Friday line as customers wait for limited edition brew
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- How about this for a Black Friday tradition? Friday morning, plenty of beer lovers got up very early to wait in the cold for Lakefront Brewery's limited edition Black Friday release. We met one gentleman who got in line around 6 p.m. Thursday night! He says...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Martin Drive neighborhood lines streets with bows in annual Red Bow Project
Drivers passing through Milwaukee’s Martin Drive Neighborhood will see red bows lining the streets until January. It’s a tradition decades in the making called the Red Bow Project.
CBS 58
McBob's Pub & Grill anticipates serving free Thanksgiving meals to about 300 local veterans
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Many people are gathering at home this holiday season to eat a delicious Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones, but some are not so lucky--that's why a local pub has continued to host their annual meal giveaway to veterans in the Milwaukee area. On Thursday,...
Support small businesses at Brookfield's Holiday Craft & Gift Expo this weekend
With Black Friday nearing its end, shoppers are already turning their attention to small business Saturday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha plans free community Thanksgiving breakfast
Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha plans to serve a Thanksgiving holiday feast to anyone in the community that needs a free breakfast. Serving will begin at 8:30 am on Thursday morning at the center, 2006 60th st. This year, breakfast will include pumpkin bars, sausage, biscuits, and gravy, and croissants...
CBS 58
West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
CBS 58
Warming up heading into the weekend
After a cloudy and, at times, rainy Thanksgiving, abundant sunshine returns for Black Friday! Wind chills will be below freezing through mid-morning today, but you can leave the winter jacket at home if you're doing some shopping this afternoon as temps rise close to 50 degrees. Temps will be even...
WISN
City of Milwaukee reminds of no garbage & recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is reminding residents that there will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Drop-off centers are also closed on Thursday and Friday. They are open on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The drop-off centers are closed on Sunday.
CBS 58
'This was awesome:' Hundreds of shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals in Greendale
GREENDALE, Wis. CBS 58) -- Whether it was for the holiday season, family members, or themselves, hundreds of shoppers crowded into NuNu's Hot Bargains in Greendale on Friday to take advantage of the special deals. Everything in store was $10 or less -- a price many said was too good...
CBS 58
Local restaurant offers traditional Thanksgiving meal for those dining out this holiday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local restaurant offered a traditional Thanksgiving meal for people looking to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. "This was what was open, and when we pulled up, we were amazed at how many cars were there. It was crazy," Illinois resident Bridget Lucius said about her first impression of Coach's Pub N' Grill on S. 13th Street.
