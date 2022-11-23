ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSET

Officials release note left by Chesapeake Walmart mass shooter Andre Bing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (7News) — Chesapeake Walmart mass shooter and store employee Andre Bing wrote a note prior to the attack, Chesapeake city officials said Friday. Through forensic analysis, investigators found the note on Bing's phone, which was recovered from the crime scene, a city spokesperson said. In the note,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Poquoson ousts defending state champs, advances to …. Against the team that had ended their season the last two straight years, Poquoson earned a little bit of redemption, and a...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says

Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

