Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
Police: Two Virginia Beach Walmarts evacuated Friday due to threats
Two Walmart stores in Virginia Beach were evacuated Friday following what police are calling "unsubstantiated" threats.
WAVY News 10
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
What's the future of the Chesapeake Walmart building?
The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
‘I was led by the Satan’: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting suspect’s ‘Death note’ manifesto revealed
The Chesapeake Police Department has released photos of a note that was found on the Walmart shooting suspect's phone during a forensic investigation after the tragic shooting.
WSET
Officials release note left by Chesapeake Walmart mass shooter Andre Bing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (7News) — Chesapeake Walmart mass shooter and store employee Andre Bing wrote a note prior to the attack, Chesapeake city officials said Friday. Through forensic analysis, investigators found the note on Bing's phone, which was recovered from the crime scene, a city spokesperson said. In the note,...
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Poquoson ousts defending state champs, advances to …. Against the team that had ended their season the last two straight years, Poquoson earned a little bit of redemption, and a...
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
Black Friday shoppers stay vigilant after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but some shoppers at Greenbrier Mall said the huge crowds have them feeling uneasy, especially after Tuesday's mass shooting at a Walmart.
Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store
The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake. Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.
WSET
'I just miss Fernando': Friend remembers 16-year-old killed in Chesapeake Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (7News) — Chesapeake police on Friday identified the sole juvenile victim in the Walmart mass shooting carried out by a store employee. The teen, Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16, of Chesapeake, Va., was killed in the attack, police said. Officials did not release his name initially because he was...
Man shot during Chesapeake Walmart shooting on ventilator
A 23-year-old Walmart employee is still in the hospital, fighting for his life after he was shot during a mass shooting Tuesday night at the store on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake.
Victim in deadly UVA shooting to be memorialized in VB
A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.
Witness: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting was planned; suspect was laughing
A witness at the deadly mass shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday evening claims the suspect was a manager and the shooting was planned.
13newsnow.com
Shopper speaks out in aftermath of mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake
One shopper describes the setting of the store shortly before the shooting. The store was crowded, with many preparing for the holidays.
WAVY News 10
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
Vigil held in memory of 16-year-old mass shooting victim
Family, friends, and classmates gathered at the Chesapeake Walmart parking lot in memory of the youngest victim of Tuesday night's mass shooting, 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez.
NBC News
Virginia Walmart gunman was employee of store, police say
Police say the gunman who killed six people at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was an employee of the store. Police went on to say that the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Nov. 23, 2022.
