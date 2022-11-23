ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday shopping kick starts the holiday shopping season

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Black Friday is the start of the most important shopping period for U.S. businesses generating an outstanding $61 billion for U.S companies. The number of people expected to shop from Thanksgiving all the way until Cyber Monday has grown tremendously this year, surpassing 166 million people.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Schuyler County home furnace catches fire, smoke fills inside the house

GREENTOP, Mo. — The Greentop Fire Dept. was called to 26832 Highway B in Schuyler County Friday morning for a report of a house filled with smoke. Firefighters didn't notice any visible smoke outside the structure, but once they entered the structure and started the fire investigation they noticed the structure was full of smoke.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
Georgia man killed in early Thanksgiving morning crash

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Georgia man is dead after an early Thanksgiving morning crash just north of Kirksville. It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning on Highway 63 and Benton Road at the north city limits of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a sedan driven...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
A Columbia woman taken to hospital after car overturns

LA PLATA, Mo. — A Columbia, Missouri woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle overturned in a crash in La Plata on Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, on Highway 63 at the south junction. La Plata Police Chief Jason Bunch told KTVO, that...
COLUMBIA, MO
Jobless claims tick up slightly in southeast Iowa

SOUTHEAST IOWA — Jobless claims ticked up slightly in southeast Iowa. October data from Iowa Workforce Development shows most counties in the region sit below the state average of 2.9%. Wapello is among a handful of counties in the region that rose above the state average—with 3.1%. Davis...
IOWA STATE

