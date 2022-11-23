Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rpiathletics.com
Men’s Hockey Topped in OT at Vermont
BURLINGTON, VT – Eric Gotz scored an overtime winner to send the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Men's Hockey team home with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night in non-conference action at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Catamounts scored the games' first goal in the opening period, as...
q30tv.com
Bobcats Stunned in Brisk Burlington Thriller
When looking back at this team in a few years, we will remember a group of young men from wildly different backgrounds coming together to achieve a goal that some had been working towards for the entirety of their college careers. And a freezing cold night in Burlington, Vt. “We...
WCAX
FIS World Cup returns to Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best women’s ski racers in the world are back in Killington for the sixth edition of the Heroic Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the pack in giant slalom and slalom races Saturday and Sunday at the Beast. Shiffrin has very much made this...
WCAX
Killington World Cup kicks off Friday
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington World Cup kicks off on Friday, bringing amazing athletes to Vermont to compete. The Audi FIS Ski World Cup is an international event that has the best female alpine skiers in the world competing. In addition to the races, there’s also music and vendors....
WCAX
Super Senior: Shelley Ismail
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. “Yeah, it’s been my whole life,” she said. “It’s definitely fulfilled me, especially my teaching.”. The former professional ballet dancer teaches her art to others, like Genevieve Hansen. “I’m just so lucky to...
Women’s World Cup ski races return to Killington after COVID hiatus: Fan favorites Mikaela Shiffrin, Paula Moltzan to compete
KILLINGTON, VT. – Just a week ago temperatures were hitting the high 60s in Vermont and the slopes that were supposed to be beckoning the best female skiers in the world were still green. But a drop in temperatures sparked a heroic effort by snowmakers who managed to pile...
How Royalton Got Its Name; The Story of Royalton
Royalton is a small town in Central Minnesota between Rice and Little Falls along Highway 10 and the Platte River residing in both Morrison and Benton Counties with a population of 1,281. Most of Royalton is in Morrison County. According to author Frank B. Logan in his book "Historical Sketches...
Lake Placid ready to show off its Olympic Village
Organizers make final preparations for World University Games. Forty-three years after the Olympic flame was extinguished in an unconventional closing ceremony, a new collection of international athletes will compete throughout Lake Placid and other nearby North Country locales for the World University Games beginning Jan. 12. In an era when...
After a Life-Altering Accident, a Young Teacher Adapts to a New Reality
Allie Bianchi's life was on a sky's-the-limit trajectory. With a fresh college degree in hand, Bianchi, 23, had finished her first year at Barre City Elementary School working as a special educator, a job she'd dreamed about. She'd started on a master's degree and still found time to babysit local...
Boston Globe
Mikaela Shiffrin set to continue pursuit of wins record as World Cup arrives at Killington this weekend
Shiffrin has 76 World Cup victories and is the only woman to win the slalom event in the five years it has been held at Vermont's Killington ski area. The Killington Cup is set to return on Thanksgiving weekend, bringing the best women’s ski racers in the world to Vermont for its annual FIS World Cup event.
mynbc5.com
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
Addison Independent
A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star
It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX
Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Walk shines a spotlight on history of Rock Point land
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many were in the kitchen Thursday preparing their holiday meal, some Vermonters decided to burn some calories first at Rock Point’s Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Walk. “Well, now that you mention it, I think that’s a very important part of it. Which is honoring and...
mynbc5.com
‘Gratitude is my Religion:' Thankful Vermont cancer survivor launching aviation nonprofit
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A woman from Vermont’s Franklin County is pledging to live every day as if it is Thanksgiving, expressing deep gratitude to be alive and channeling that energy into uplifting youth through a new nonprofit. “I used to say, ‘Gratitude is my religion,’” Beth White said...
wamc.org
Town of Plattsburgh officials rededicate park honoring youth recreation pioneer
Plattsburgh officials rededicated a park this week as the town continues to refurbish all parks in its jurisdiction. The town is upgrading all 11 of its parks over the next few years, each with a different theme. The latest to be completed is the May Currier Park on the Tom Miller Road. Its theme is creativity, music and inclusive play. Town officials and descendants of its namesake cut a ribbon to dedicate its new playground equipment.
NECN
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
glensfallschronicle.com
Plight of the mama bear
Did you catch the widely circulated story about a woman who was attacked by a bear on Nov. 2 near Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont?. It said that the woman, who fortunately was not severely injured, was attacked after her dog, a Shih Tzu, chased a bear cub up a tree. (The dog was not injured.)
lakeplacidnews.com
Goddeau is Wilmington’s new town justice
WILMINGTON — Mike Goddeau, the town of Wilmington’s recently elected justice, is new to the courtroom and excited to learn the ropes. Goddeau, 42, will replace current Justice James Selkirk, whose term expires at the end of this year. Selkirk was first elected as judge in 2018 after being appointed several months prior in the place of Robert Kirby, who had moved away. Goddeau’s four-year term begins on Jan. 1.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
WCAX
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hundreds of tiny tots with their eyes all aglow gathered on Church Street on Friday night for the annual lighting of the tree. The massive Colorado blue spruce that was donated to the city has roughly 100,000 lights on it. The tree this year comes from a...
Comments / 0