Middlebury, VT

rpiathletics.com

Men’s Hockey Topped in OT at Vermont

BURLINGTON, VT – Eric Gotz scored an overtime winner to send the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Men's Hockey team home with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night in non-conference action at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Catamounts scored the games' first goal in the opening period, as...
BURLINGTON, VT
q30tv.com

Bobcats Stunned in Brisk Burlington Thriller

When looking back at this team in a few years, we will remember a group of young men from wildly different backgrounds coming together to achieve a goal that some had been working towards for the entirety of their college careers. And a freezing cold night in Burlington, Vt. “We...
HAMDEN, CT
WCAX

FIS World Cup returns to Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best women’s ski racers in the world are back in Killington for the sixth edition of the Heroic Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the pack in giant slalom and slalom races Saturday and Sunday at the Beast. Shiffrin has very much made this...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Killington World Cup kicks off Friday

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington World Cup kicks off on Friday, bringing amazing athletes to Vermont to compete. The Audi FIS Ski World Cup is an international event that has the best female alpine skiers in the world competing. In addition to the races, there’s also music and vendors....
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Shelley Ismail

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. “Yeah, it’s been my whole life,” she said. “It’s definitely fulfilled me, especially my teaching.”. The former professional ballet dancer teaches her art to others, like Genevieve Hansen. “I’m just so lucky to...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Y-105FM

How Royalton Got Its Name; The Story of Royalton

Royalton is a small town in Central Minnesota between Rice and Little Falls along Highway 10 and the Platte River residing in both Morrison and Benton Counties with a population of 1,281. Most of Royalton is in Morrison County. According to author Frank B. Logan in his book "Historical Sketches...
ROYALTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Lake Placid ready to show off its Olympic Village

Organizers make final preparations for World University Games. Forty-three years after the Olympic flame was extinguished in an unconventional closing ceremony, a new collection of international athletes will compete throughout Lake Placid and other nearby North Country locales for the World University Games beginning Jan. 12. In an era when...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving

BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
BARRE, VT
Addison Independent

A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star

It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
BRANDON, VT
wamc.org

Town of Plattsburgh officials rededicate park honoring youth recreation pioneer

Plattsburgh officials rededicated a park this week as the town continues to refurbish all parks in its jurisdiction. The town is upgrading all 11 of its parks over the next few years, each with a different theme. The latest to be completed is the May Currier Park on the Tom Miller Road. Its theme is creativity, music and inclusive play. Town officials and descendants of its namesake cut a ribbon to dedicate its new playground equipment.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Plight of the mama bear

Did you catch the widely circulated story about a woman who was attacked by a bear on Nov. 2 near Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont?. It said that the woman, who fortunately was not severely injured, was attacked after her dog, a Shih Tzu, chased a bear cub up a tree. (The dog was not injured.)
WINHALL, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Goddeau is Wilmington’s new town justice

WILMINGTON — Mike Goddeau, the town of Wilmington’s recently elected justice, is new to the courtroom and excited to learn the ropes. Goddeau, 42, will replace current Justice James Selkirk, whose term expires at the end of this year. Selkirk was first elected as judge in 2018 after being appointed several months prior in the place of Robert Kirby, who had moved away. Goddeau’s four-year term begins on Jan. 1.
WILMINGTON, NY
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
BURLINGTON, VT

