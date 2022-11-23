Philly prepares to open first tiny house village to transition homeless residents into permanent housing

Read full article on original website
mark1632
3d ago
So they stick the homeless people up here right now you got to help some of them they stick the government housing up here in the Northeast how come there’s not like around Kenny’s house tons of government housing and stuff they’ve been screwing us up here far as I can remember
Reply(1)
11
Brandon's Video Collection
2d ago
This sounds like a great idea. The country needs to also focus on increasing the minimum wage for large corporations and decreasing inflation. If not more people will become homeless
Reply
8
Hailey Rain
3d ago
Worth a shot . For the ones that want to get a hand up and not a handout , I wish them all the best !
Reply(1)
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Related
2 additional buses of asylum-seekers from Texas arrive at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia
The group will be taken to a welcoming facility on E. Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Take in art exhibits on the water with a proposed floating gallery on the Delaware River
Philadelphia is a city enriched in culture and arts. The city will soon be home to a new attraction, a floating art gallery on the Delaware River. Local architecture firm Atkin Olshin Schade Architects is designing a proposed two-story 15,000 square-foot gallery by Philadelphia Contemporary. MORE: Dinner theater to open...
A third bus carrying immigrants from Texas arrives in Philly: report
A third bus containing immigrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia early this morning, with a fourth believed to be close behind, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. About 81 passengers in total were expected on the bus, which pulled into 30th Street Station shortly after 6 a.m. Two...
Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to thousands of critically ill folks and their families in Greater Philadelphia
Dozens of people in white aprons formed production lines along large steel tables. They quickly filled reusable bags with turkey legs, gravy, green beans, salad, cranberry sauce, stuffing, apple pie, and more. Volunteers put together and delivered about 900 bags, containing all the elements of a Thanksgiving dinner, to people...
billypenn.com
Why Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving balloons get inflated in the wee hours on a dark street
If you want to watch the giant balloons being inflated for Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you’ll have to get up awfully early. Instead of a party the day before, it’s a middle-of-the-night affair. This timing allows for a last-minute weather check before making the effort, organizers told...
phillyvoice.com
Saxbys teams up with Ya Fav Trashman and B Lab for holiday community service event
Several organizations in the region are teaming up to spread holiday cheer to a Philadelphia community. Philly-based coffee company Saxbys is hosting Operation Holiday Magic, a day of service benefiting Point Breeze residents, at its Roastery on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event is being held in collaboration with nonprofit network B Lab and community activist Terrill Haigler ("Ya Fav Trashman").
PhillyBite
The World's Largest Elephant in NJ
Philadelphia, PA - Located in Margate City, New Jersey, the World's Largest Elephant has stood tall and proud for over a hundred years. The elephant, constructed in 1881, stands six stories high and weighs 90 tons. The exterior of the elephant is covered with 12,000 square feet of sheet tin.
Black Holiday Pop-Up Market In Philly Decked Out With Black Businesses
The holiday season is here and these Black businesses are helping you crank up the festivities. The Philadelphia-based organization, The Enterprise Center Community Development Corporation, founded in 1989, has opened their first Black Holiday Pop-Up Market in West Philly. According to The Philadelphia Tribune, the pop-up market will offer a...
fox29.com
Family searching for homeless man who found woman's car keys in Philadelphia, returned them with note
PHILADELPHIA - A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it forward. Rose McSorley was celebrating her daughter's wedding in the City of Brotherly Love when she lost her car keys. "All the guests were leaving and we were...
billypenn.com
This North Philly 8th grader’s dream is to own a ranch and train horses
As the wind gusts picked up at Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, adding to the chill of a November Sunday, Aazim Ferrell didn’t seem to mind. Wearing a blue hoodie and jeans, the 13-year-old carefully brushed a horse named Major, and shared a vision for his future. “My dream...
What to eat at Christmas Village this year
With Thanksgiving behind us, it is now officially the holiday season, and that means Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is in full swing. One of the highlights of the seasonal market is, of course, the food.
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
billypenn.com
A guide to all the holiday markets in Philadelphia, from pop-ups to art marts to community fairs and more
If you’re looking to buy local in Philadelphia this season, you’re in luck: there are more than two dozen holiday markets and pop-ups around the city. Whether you’re looking for candles, plants, home decor, bath and body products, art, clothes, jewelry, ornaments, or pickles, there’s something out there for you — or, ahem, the people on your list.
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
phillygrub.blog
Kalaya Opening in Fishtown on November 29th
Roughly nine months after breaking ground, Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon and her partners are ready to open the doors of their expansive new Kalaya, located at 4 West Palmer Street, between Frankford Avenue and Front Street in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. The restaurant, inspired by and named after Suntaranon’s mother, will begin dinner service on Tuesday, November 29th.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man to serve as Philly parade's Santa for 8th year
PHILADELPHIA — Over the course of three hours Thursday morning, Thanksgiving will give way to Christmas, with Santa Claus formally ushering in the holiday season at the end of Philadelphia's parade. For the eighth year, the jolly old elf will be portrayed by Dutch Schrap, a member of the...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families
Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
South Philadelphia Best Buy Black Friday shoppers on the rush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a day of giving thanks for all we have, Friday is a day to buy more stuff. Stores are open early for Black Friday, the official start to the holiday shopping season.It's an early morning for people trying to beat the clock to find bargains. At Best Buy in South Philadelphia, some people even started queuing up at 3 a.m.Big on the shopping list at Best Buy were entertainment electronics such as Xbox or video games. Some shoppers said it was their first time at the store on a Black Friday and they definitely felt the adrenaline rush."It was my first time being here, so I didn't really know what I was expecting but I came in and saw the main things, the sales, I was like 'all right, I got to get down to business," a shopper said.Another customer came to take advantage of the low prices."I would have not gotten a lot of this stuff if it wasn't for the discounts. That's why I picked most of the stuff," the customer said.If you don't have your Black Friday game plan ready yet, here's when you can start hitting the stores on Friday.
defendernetwork.com
Building a Black male pipeline into public education
South Side of Chicago-native Abdul Wright, grew up the oldest of several siblings. His family moved through low-income housing — at one point they found themselves in a homeless shelter. But Wright, who was named 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, is a prime example of how an excellent...
billypenn.com
Former judge running for mayor; Philly’s women in cheesesteaks; Black-owned holiday pop-up | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Another mayoral candidate enters the chat: Jimmy DeLeon. With a formal announcement yesterday, Democrat James “Jimmy” DeLeon entered the crowded race for Philadelphia mayor....
Comments / 41