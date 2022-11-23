Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 46-year-old woman from Essex Junction was cited for negligent operation in Leicester yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting a speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Maple Run Road at around 9:15 a.m. Police say they observed a gray sedan traveling south on...
WNYT
Police: Queensbury woman was behind the wheel 3x too drunk to drive
A Queensbury woman is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Warren County sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 13 they found Rachel Poladian, 46, walking away from her car after she hit a guardrail on Thanksgiving. They say when deputies arrived shortly...
mynbc5.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in St. Albans
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a suspect who held up a Colonial Gas Station in St. Albans on Friday morning. The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 6:39 a.m. on Friday at 191 Swanton Road. The...
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police find stolen handgun, illegal drugs after arresting man for disorderly conduct
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.
newportdispatch.com
Hit-and-run on I-91 in Weathersfiled
WEATHERSFIELD — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place in Weathersfield on Tuesday. Authorities were notified that a dark vehicle was operating at a high rate of speed and sideswiped a vehicle on I-91 south at around 1:15 p.m. Police say the vehicle make, model, and registration are...
Addison Independent
Middlebury Police Log: Police aid a suicidal man
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police took into protective custody a suicidal man who had threatened to jump off a Middlebury College building off HMKL Way at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 18. Police said they took the man to Porter Hospital without incident. In other action last week, Middlebury police:
mynbc5.com
Vermont man goes on 48 hour 'crime spree' before being arrested, officials say
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested this morning after going on a 48-hour-long "crime spree" that saw him allegedly stealing vehicles, breaking into businesses and injuring a person. Burlington police said 38-year-old David Oleson was allegedly involved in a pursuit with police in Orange, Massachusetts, on Monday...
Vermont man arrested in connection to two-day, multi-state crime spree
Police say a formerly incarcerated Vermont man has found himself back in prison after he was arrested in connection to a lengthy crime spree. Around 9 a.m. this morning, Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington police apprehended 38-year-old David Oleson in connection to the two-day, multi-state crime spree near 222 Riverside Avenue in Burlington.
WCAX
So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor
Vermont Fish & Wildlife prohibits target practice at any location on their properties apart from a designated shooting range. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor.
WCAX
Burglaries in Burlington topple 5-year average
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burglaries in Burlington are up 20% over the five-year (2017-2021) average. Police say there was a dip in burglaries during the pandemic when most people were home, which is why there may be such a steep increase. Police say they usually spike during times of the...
Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop
Dylan LaMere reportedly told police he was responding to a fatal accident when his Jeep was pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. A police investigation found there had been no such crash. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop.
Police arrest Granville man after domestic dispute
Police arrested Matthew P. Zagorski, 35 of Granville on November 21. Zagorski was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and trespassing.
newportdispatch.com
3 injured during crash on I-89 in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police are still investigating a crash with injuries in Hartford earlier this week. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 6:00 a.m. on November 22. According to the initial reports, two vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash. The crash scene involved both...
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
miltonindependent.com
Location of driver involved in wrong-way highway crash in Milton unknown, VSP release says
Nov. 22 @ 4:24 p.m. - This story will be updated as more details become available. Vermont State Police are looking for a driver involved in a three-car crash in September that caused serious and minor injuries. The driver, Ernest Yangassa, 43, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra at 10:39...
VSP: Vermonters smash house window, make threats
A West Rutland duo was cited to court on Friday. Police say, Joshua Whittemore, 39, and Todd Popovich, 41, tried to break into a home on Main Street at about 5:45 p.m.
WCAX
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hundreds of tiny tots with their eyes all aglow gathered on Church Street on Friday night for the annual lighting of the tree. The massive Colorado blue spruce that was donated to the city has roughly 100,000 lights on it. The tree this year comes from a...
