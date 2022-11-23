BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.

