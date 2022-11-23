Read full article on original website
Holiday season kickoff in Haddonfield, NJ
The kickoff to the holiday season started in Haddonfield, New Jersey on Friday night.
Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch
When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
History & Christmas At Storybook Land In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Just like that! We turn the page from Thanksgiving Day to the Christmas holiday season. One of the most well maintained entertainment venues in New Jersey is Storybook Land, located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Storybook Land is very special on a year-round basis, however, it is particularly magical...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County hosts Winterfest
Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
Fantastic winter wonderland illuminated walking trail in Medford, NJ
Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather. One of...
Popular Italian market set to open at vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ
There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait. Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?. It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in...
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
shorelocalnews.com
Storybook Land sparkles for the holidays with more than 1 million lights
Storybook Land is getting into the spirit of the season in a big way. Last week, the popular South Jersey attraction was illuminated, for the first time this year, with more than 1 million lights. Children young and old gathered Santa’s house as the big man himself appeared from his chimney, waved his magic wand, and turned on all the lights to kick off the holiday season.
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Atlantic City Anti-Violence Program ‘Big’ Embarrassment For ‘Small’
This is a follow-up to our coverage from yesterday, regarding the multiple stabbings that took place at Harrah’s Casino Resort Atlantic City in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022. If you missed it, here is a link to our breaking news report from yesterday:. Atlantic City...
philasun.com
Lots of love and laughter as friends, family and loved ones gather at Positano Coast to celebrate Leah Fletcher
Sixty persons from near and far came to Positano Coast restaurant in Center City Philadelphia to celebrate and remember the full and robust life of late Leah Fletcher, who was also the Operations Manager for The SUN. The private event was hosted by Leah’s best friend Beth Johnson. The...
fox29.com
Family searching for homeless man who found woman's car keys in Philadelphia, returned them with note
PHILADELPHIA - A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it forward. Rose McSorley was celebrating her daughter's wedding in the City of Brotherly Love when she lost her car keys. "All the guests were leaving and we were...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork Scheduled Throughout County Starting Monday
PSE&G will be installing a new gas main on Union Avenue in Pennsauken from Monday Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a full road closure of Union Avenue as crews move down Union Avenue between Park Avenue and Maple Avenue. Closures include between Park and Pennsylvania avenues, between Marion and Pennsylvania avenues, between Orchard Avenue and Collins Lane and between Collins Lane and Maple Avenue.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Middle Twp., NJ, Police Investigate Thanksgiving Night Shooting
Authorities in Middle Township say no one was injured after shots were fired following what may have been an attempted car burglary Thanksgiving night. Police responded to the 100 block of East Anna Street in the Whitesboro section of the township just before 11:30 for a report of a possible shooting.
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises
David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
