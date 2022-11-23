Read full article on original website
9 Hallmark Christmas Movies That Fans Will Definitely Want To Prioritize, And You Know Lacey Chabert Is In There
It's time for the Hallmark Christmas Movie binge to begin! Here are the 2022 offerings I'm most excited to check out.
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars Reunite on Lifetime's 'A Christmas Spark'
Fans of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman are on pins and needles awaiting the premiere of A Christmas Spark on Lifetime. The film, exec-produced by Toni Braxton, reunites Dr. Quinn co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando. Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman ran for six seasons and two TV movies and starred Seymour...
What to Watch: Gossip Girl, Firefly Lane, Irreverent
You would think premieres would be slowing down, but with the rise of streaming, there are more shows on the air than ever. There is plenty to watch this week, TV Fanatics. Take a look at what's on offer below. Saturday, November 26. 10/9c Time for Him to Come Home...
Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes Preview Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
What's better than two Tyler Hynes Christmas movies in one year? Holland Roden joining him for Time for HIm to Come Home for Christmas!. Holland and Tyler star in the moving and emotionally rewarding film, the latest in a series of Christmas movies from Blake Shelton, based upon his song, Time for Me to Come Home.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS fans are begging for host Tyra Banks to be axed - and want her to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social...
The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight
COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV
Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Michael Allio Reveals When Danielle Maltby Met Son James, How They Feel About ‘Pressure’ to Get Engaged
Happily ever after in Ohio. Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby are taking the next steps after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise — at their own pace. “I would love [to move to Akron] sooner rather than later, but there's a lot of moving parts. I, obviously, want to leave my current job in the best […]
All the New Christmas Movies Airing on Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Thanksgiving Weekend
Lacey Chabert's new Christmas movie 'Haul Out the Holly' airs this Thanksgiving weekend on Hallmark Channel. Plus, Jane Seymour and Joe Lando reunite in Lifetime's 'A Christmas Spark.'
Ashley Graham celebrates first Thanksgiving as a mom of three as she shares sweet post of her sons and gives insight into festivities
Ashley Graham marked her first Thanksgiving as a mom of three on Thursday as she shared an adorable photo of her young sons. The model, 35, who shares Isaac, two and twins Malachi and Roman, 10 months with husband Justin Ervin, posted a cute photo of her children in their playroom.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Series Premiere Review: Too Close to Home
It's finally time to reunite with the BAU team. But as Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 1 shows, this team has been through the ringer. It may take their most significant unsub yet to reunite them for good and mend their broken spirits. The more things change, the more...
The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup
Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey‘s Final Rose has dropped all its petals. Gabby‘s final pick opened up about his breakup with the ICU nurse in a post on his Instagram last week, as reported by E! Online. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby,” Erich wrote. “The reality is that we were […] The post The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup appeared first on Reality Tea.
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
Inside 'ciao' meaning on Bachelor in Paradise as Victoria and Greg show ink
Victoria Fuller got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo during Bachelor in Paradise, but it was later revealed at the reunion that they had split and that she is now dating Greg Grippo – who she got matching ‘Ciao’ ink with. Fans were gobsmacked when the big season 8...
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
Kasey Musgraves Sold Her Neoclassical Nashville Home to Fellow Country Star Kelsea Ballerini for $2.5 Million – See Photos
Kacey Musgraves has exited and ain’t coming back to her Nashville home. The Star-Crossed musician sold her 3,500-square foot Neoclassical Nashville home to fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini in what appears to be a private sale for a cool $2.5 million. Musgraves first purchased the estate for $1.9 million...
Fire Country Adds a Redemption Arc to the Firefighting Genre, But Can It Handle the Heat?
It's always interesting when a show delves into unknown territory. At first glance, Fire Country seems like your typical, run-of-the-mill firefighter drama. There's the captain that's a bit too harsh to his teammates, the firefighters that make life on the team enjoyable, and the memorable trail-blazing fires. But there's one...
