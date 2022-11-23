ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Parade

'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars Reunite on Lifetime's 'A Christmas Spark'

Fans of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman are on pins and needles awaiting the premiere of A Christmas Spark on Lifetime. The film, exec-produced by Toni Braxton, reunites Dr. Quinn co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando. Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman ran for six seasons and two TV movies and starred Seymour...
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: Gossip Girl, Firefly Lane, Irreverent

You would think premieres would be slowing down, but with the rise of streaming, there are more shows on the air than ever. There is plenty to watch this week, TV Fanatics. Take a look at what's on offer below. Saturday, November 26. 10/9c Time for Him to Come Home...
TV Fanatic

Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes Preview Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

What's better than two Tyler Hynes Christmas movies in one year? Holland Roden joining him for Time for HIm to Come Home for Christmas!. Holland and Tyler star in the moving and emotionally rewarding film, the latest in a series of Christmas movies from Blake Shelton, based upon his song, Time for Me to Come Home.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Parade

The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight

COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey‘s Final Rose has dropped all its petals. Gabby‘s final pick opened up about his breakup with the ICU nurse in a post on his Instagram last week, as reported by E! Online. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby,” Erich wrote. “The reality is that we were […] The post The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup appeared first on Reality Tea.
E! News

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
realitytitbit.com

Inside 'ciao' meaning on Bachelor in Paradise as Victoria and Greg show ink

Victoria Fuller got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo during Bachelor in Paradise, but it was later revealed at the reunion that they had split and that she is now dating Greg Grippo – who she got matching ‘Ciao’ ink with. Fans were gobsmacked when the big season 8...
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Adds a Redemption Arc to the Firefighting Genre, But Can It Handle the Heat?

It's always interesting when a show delves into unknown territory. At first glance, Fire Country seems like your typical, run-of-the-mill firefighter drama. There's the captain that's a bit too harsh to his teammates, the firefighters that make life on the team enjoyable, and the memorable trail-blazing fires. But there's one...

