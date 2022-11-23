Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
South Dakota News Watch: South Dakota retailers adapt to online shopping trend by improving in-person experience
South Dakota retailers hope to take advantage of a national trend toward increasing in-store shopping this holiday season by enhancing customer experience and blending online offerings into their business model. An annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insight & Analytics found that of an estimated 115 million...
KEVN
South Dakota’s childcare crisis, an inch closer to a solution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota childcare advocacy organization has partnered with national and local organizations to grow its impact. Early Learner South Dakota focuses on awareness for childcare in early learners, which they categorize as prenatal to 8 years old. Recently the grassroots organization has partnered with other organizations to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative. An effort to help more parents find childcare so they can work.
kotatv.com
Safe2Say: Administrators combat threats in schools across South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their...
South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.
KEVN
Much cooler weather is expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain and Snow will impact Northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills during the afternoon tomorrow. The South Dakota Plains will be mostly dry. The areas that see the rain and snow will not see much though. Temperatures tomorrow will remain comfortable with highs expected to be in the 40s and lower 50s. Sunday we will continue to see comfortable temperatures. Starting Monday, we will see much cooler temperatures with highs expected to be in the 30s and 20s for much of next week.
Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage
South Dakota-based Avera Health recently received over $2.5 million to address nursing and health care workforce shortages in rural South Dakota through virtual nursing and education. The funding comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. South Dakota’s nursing shortage is years in the […] The post Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. But the campaign is over, and Johnson is thinking about the changes she hopes […] The post Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Heikes Family Farm Selected As 2022 Specialty Crop Producer Of The Year
YANKTON — Fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, delicious jams and other value-added products, flower bouquet and other specialty crops are readily available across South Dakota. Access to these high-quality products has grown from farmers markets to farm stores, to online food hubs and more. In 2022, S.D. the Specialty...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 8 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,096 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up eight from 3,088 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and four men in the following age ranges: 50-59; 60-69; 70-79; 80+ (5). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brookings, Brown, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha (3) and Pennington.
KEVN
Adoption in the Black Hills: One mother’s journey through the system
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Acknowledging National Adoption month, which happens every November, is a way to spread awareness and encourage people to look at the process for both children in foster care and the families taking care of them. We learn the story of what adoption can look like...
marijuanamoment.net
South Dakota Medical Marijuana Patients Won’t Be Denied Hunting Licenses, Official Says
“If they just simply have a medical marijuana card, one, we wouldn’t check that, but two, it wouldn’t prevent them from getting a license.”. Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on...
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
swineweb.com
Widow of Smithfield victim of COVID appeals for benefits
The widow of a Smithfield Foods’ employee who died of COVID-19 is appealing South Dakota’s decision to deny her worker’s compensation benefits related to his death. Lawyers for Karen Franken on Monday argued in a Minnehaha County courtroom that Craig Franken’s death on April 19, 2020, came about because of his work at Smithfield’s Sioux Falls, S.D. plant, the Argus Leader reported.
gowatertown.net
Flags will be at half staff for South Dakota’s only female Speaker of the House
PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, December 10th, in honor of former state Representative and Bryant native Debra Anderson, who died November 10th at her home in Washington D.C. Anderson served in the South...
kotatv.com
Thousands of pounds of pills pulled from homes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Drug Enforcement Agency says they collected more than 13,000 pounds of pills in the five-state area that includes South Dakota. The collection was during the agency’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day earlier this month. Across the country, the DEA disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites.
