Burlington County hosts Winterfest
Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
Thousands of Books Remain Unattended at an Abandoned Community College
Burlington County College, also known as Rowan College at Burlington County, moved its main campus in 2017 and its old location still remains untouched to this day. It’s as if a storm had ripped through this small university and has been left waiting for the coast guard. Although the general structure and architecture are still intact, the floor is littered with trash, walls are filled with graffiti, and classroom furniture has been left flipped over. Science labs are left in pretty solid condition compared to other locations around the buildings.
Holiday season kickoff in Haddonfield, NJ
The kickoff to the holiday season started in Haddonfield, New Jersey on Friday night.
We’re thankful for David. He worked for $9.75 an hour to save lives. | Opinion
In 2011, David Rosen took a ride in the back of an ambulance speeding toward a hospital, siren wailing. But rather than getting medical attention, he was giving it. The former pharmaceutical industry executive had recently become an emergency medical technician (EMT). My friend had long earned a six-figure salary...
Ocean County leaders seek to build unity on back of Reina victory, condemn tactics of division
LAKEWOOD, NJ – State, county, and local Republican leaders gathered together Tuesday night to celebrate the victory of Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina and his running mates Jennifer Kuhn and Scott Sargent. Reina defeated his opponent Martin Flemming after a contentious election that at times bordered on anti-semitism as Flemming and his team accused Reina of ‘selling out’ Jackson due to his message of unity between residents in Jackson. On Tuesday, the message of unity was front and center, not only between the town’s growing population of Orthodox Jews and non-Jews but between fractured political factions within the county. New The post Ocean County leaders seek to build unity on back of Reina victory, condemn tactics of division appeared first on Shore News Network.
Holy Spirit High School, NJ Did Everything Just Right Today
After today, there are only two Thanksgiving Day rivalry high school football games left in New Jersey. Pleasantville High School just defeated Ocean City High School 40-21 in their centennial (100th meeting) and final game. They have decided to move their rivalry game to August, 2023 in the “Battle by...
Fantastic winter wonderland illuminated walking trail in Medford, NJ
Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather. One of...
Congress Hall’s Annual Winter Wonderland returns for 2022.
Congress Hall’s Annual Winter Wonderland returns this year, beginning November 25th. We’re delighted to share that in addition to Breakfast with Santa, a new Holiday Cabaret with Darin MacDonald, gingerbread house and ornament making, and the Congress Hall Express, our beloved Vendor Village and Congress Hall Carousel return as well! For details and to book your holiday getaway to Cape May, please visit http://bit.ly/2scWZ7m.
Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites
The historic Wallace House will get a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to for restoration work to prepare for the coming nation's 250th birthday in 2026. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant...
Instructor at Absecon driving school allegedly touched student inappropriately
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl during her driving lesson. Jay Vyas, 69, is an instructor at Mainstream Driving School in Absecon. He is the lead instructor, according to the business’ website. Vyas was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal sexual contact,...
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Philadelphia's sweetened beverage tax may be here to stay, based on what 3 mayoral candidates say
It took years to get Philadelphia’s sweetened beverage tax in place, as opponents fought it in court. Now some of those same opponents are running for mayor, but it looks like the tax won’t be an issue in the 2023 race.
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone
Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A fight that started at The Pool at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City ended in the valet area with three people being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. Three people were stabbed/cut during an altercation at Harrah’s Resort on November 24, 2022. Following an investigation, four men were charged with the crime, however they remain at large. Officers were dispatched to Harrah’s Resort and Casino at 1:31 AM for a report of a fight at The Pool. Upon arrival, officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of Harrah’s and discovered that three The post Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Blatstein Letter To NJ Governor Murphy & Others About $ 3 Billion AC Plan
Philadelphia and Atlantic City, New Jersey Developer Bart Blatstein has written an appeal to Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, with a copy of the letter sent to all Atlantic City Council Members. We have the letter and it’s included in it’s entirety below....
Giordano: If Helen Gym Becomes Mayor, I'm Leaving
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by telling that three of his least favorite celebrities have converged, telling that Howard Stern appeared on today’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough promoting an upcoming interview on HBO
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Atlantic City Firefighters Who Died In The Line Of Duty: 1896-2021
IN MEMORIAM - A SALUTE & TO MEMORIALIZE. THE ATLANTIC CITY PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY 1896 THROUGH 2021. A total of 26 Atlantic City Professional Firefighters have died in the line of duty from 1896-2021. The first was Thomas L. Blackney on December 2, 1896...
