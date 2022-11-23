ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County hosts Winterfest

Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Thousands of Books Remain Unattended at an Abandoned Community College

Burlington County College, also known as Rowan College at Burlington County, moved its main campus in 2017 and its old location still remains untouched to this day. It’s as if a storm had ripped through this small university and has been left waiting for the coast guard. Although the general structure and architecture are still intact, the floor is littered with trash, walls are filled with graffiti, and classroom furniture has been left flipped over. Science labs are left in pretty solid condition compared to other locations around the buildings.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County leaders seek to build unity on back of Reina victory, condemn tactics of division

LAKEWOOD, NJ – State, county, and local Republican leaders gathered together Tuesday night to celebrate the victory of Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina and his running mates Jennifer Kuhn and Scott Sargent. Reina defeated his opponent Martin Flemming after a contentious election that at times bordered on anti-semitism as Flemming and his team accused Reina of ‘selling out’ Jackson due to his message of unity between residents in Jackson. On Tuesday, the message of unity was front and center, not only between the town’s growing population of Orthodox Jews and non-Jews but between fractured political factions within the county. New The post Ocean County leaders seek to build unity on back of Reina victory, condemn tactics of division appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Congress Hall’s Annual Winter Wonderland returns for 2022.

Congress Hall’s Annual Winter Wonderland returns this year, beginning November 25th. We’re delighted to share that in addition to Breakfast with Santa, a new Holiday Cabaret with Darin MacDonald, gingerbread house and ornament making, and the Congress Hall Express, our beloved Vendor Village and Congress Hall Carousel return as well! For details and to book your holiday getaway to Cape May, please visit http://bit.ly/2scWZ7m.
CAPE MAY, NJ
newsfromthestates.com

Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites

The historic Wallace House will get a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to for restoration work to prepare for the coming nation's 250th birthday in 2026. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A fight that started at The Pool at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City ended in the valet area with three people being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. Three people were stabbed/cut during an altercation at Harrah’s Resort on November 24, 2022. Following an investigation, four men were charged with the crime, however they remain at large. Officers were dispatched to Harrah’s Resort and Casino at 1:31 AM for a report of a fight at The Pool. Upon arrival, officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of Harrah’s and discovered that three The post Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy