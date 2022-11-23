Read full article on original website
Benton County firefighters training in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
Thanksgiving crash injures family in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Kennewick Police responded to a traffic collision in the area of East 10th and South Beech Street. The driver of a white Mitsubishi hit a parked car and then ran away before Police arrived, leaving injured family members at the scene. According...
Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
Franklin County deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County. In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
Small Business Saturday events planned in Yakima, Grandview in 2022
The Main Street Grandview Association is joining the Downtown Association of Yakima and hundreds of other local business districts across the U.S. in the annual Small Business Saturday promotion. Special sales, promotions and prize drawings are planned as the event is celebrated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov....
End of an era. Old-school Tri-Cities store could be closing after nearly 70 years
Basin Department Store owner Stuart Logg has been selling shoes to Tri-Cities customers almost as long as he could tie them. After 60 years of working at his family store at the corner of West 1st Avenue and Auburn Street in downtown Kennewick, he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his life.
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 25, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, the accident happened on Interstate 182 near Road 68 at around 7 a.m. WSP Trooper Chris Thorson claims that the failure to adapt to the weather while driving was what caused the accident. The identity and condition of the victims are not yet known. It...
Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition
Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
Springer is arrested again
HERMISTON – Hermiston police officers arrested Clinton Eugene Springer, 41 earlier this week after he allegedly attempted to rob the local Dairy Queen An employee told officers Springer threatened employees saying he had a gun and would kill them if they did not give him the money in the register.
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – UPDATE: 11-23-22 The pedestrian that was hit by a car near 20th and Nixon in Pasco on November 22, has died from their injuries. Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary has confirmed that 73-year-old Maria Larios Torres died from the injuries she sustained after being hit. According...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit-and-run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
