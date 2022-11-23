Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Related
WSET
One dead, one hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive in Campbell County. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook and said two units responded to the...
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
WDBJ7.com
Fire destroys Bedford County home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Rd and found the home heavily engulfed in flames. Crews got the fire under...
WSLS
VSP: One dead after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead Friday in Campbell County. Police say at 5:49 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road. There is one confirmed fatality, authorities say. Virginia State Police...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Sea Tow to collect toys again this year
Sea Tow is asking for the public’s help collecting new unwrapped toys to be given to Lake Christian Ministries’ “A Child’s Christmas.”. These toys will be distributed by Lake Christian Ministries to needy local children. Sea Tow has been a supporter of this program since coming to SML in 2009.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities said. As of 4:15 p.m., backups are approximately 4...
WSLS
One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
WSLS
One critically injured after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS says units were called to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Crews say upon arrival, they discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half in size. The fire department says crews...
wfxrtv.com
Fatal crash being investigated in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. Troopers say two vehicles collided near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road at 5:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. VSP reports that information is limited, but has confirmed that...
WDBJ7.com
Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved two special use permits for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to develop the area at 15942 Moneta Road. The first would rezone a portion of the area from planned commercial development to campground use. The second...
WSLS
35-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left a 35-year-old man dead on Thanksgiving night in Floyd County. Police said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection with Route 664 and Route 221 in Floyd County. We’re told a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek...
WDBJ7.com
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcycle driver died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in the 5000 block of W Main Street. According to Roanoke Co. Police, James Thompson, 72 of Elliston, was driving west on a Harley Davidson when he approached slower traffic and rear-ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled with a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup.
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna Dollar General reopens after being closed by fire marshal
The Dollar General in Gretna reopened today after being closed by the fire marshal. The Pittsylvania County fire marshal and community development code official closed the store after receiving numerous complaints on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 and after the fire marshal investigated, according to Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety Christopher Key.
WSLS
Christmas Tree farm in Bedford County starts the busy holiday season
Bedford County, VA – “We’ve been doing it so long that people we met as kids are now bringing their kids,” owner of Dancing Hill Tree Farm Richard Miles said. Dancing Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Bedford County started out as a small family operation run by Miles.
WDBJ7.com
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Floyd County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Dog-grooming salon opens
A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
Comments / 0