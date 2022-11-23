9 in 10 U.S. counties have endured extreme weather disaster in past decade. Staten Island is among the most at risk.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams welcomes migrants to New York CityPhoto byImages from Twitter. Daniel Barber represents the New York City Housing Authority and its 339,000 tenants. New York plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on migrants and he is disgusted by this.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Another Rate Hike For People Who Drive From New Jersey To New York City!
Port Authority, how dare you!? I know you are sick and tired of hearing about price hikes, but I’d rather give you all the information than make you find out the hard way. If you work from home, this news does not apply to you. Do you want to...
Is the Staten Island housing market beginning to cool?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mirroring a marked drop in real estate that is happening in cities across the United States, pending sales on Staten Island were down 37.5% in October, and down 20.1% for the year, according to the latest data culled by the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR). It seems as of the borough’s housing market -- which has been competitive for the past two years -- is beginning to show signs of slowdown.
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
Commercial Observer
The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians
Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
Winter weather outlook 2022-2023: What can NYC expect?
Winter is right around the corner – so what can we expect this winter and how can we prepare?
pix11.com
Rain, storms move in to cap off the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before a storm system moves in to end the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will move through the area Saturday and slide offshore into the Atlantic overnight. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 54 degrees in New York City, and low- to mid-50s in the suburbs.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Mid-Hudson News Network
If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again
ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport
NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers
The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
Inside Tipsy Wheels, a Staten Island mobile bar trailer that brings the party just about anywhere
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working for a tent rental company for several years, installing outdoor set-ups for parties big and small, Bryan Anderson and a couple of buddies from his firehouse started thinking about how they could build upon the business of “gathering.”. “When COVID hit and parties...
State lawmakers renew push to muffle NYPD firing range after decades of failed promises
A rendering of upgraded facilities at Rodman's Neck in the Bronx, home to the NYPD firing range. North Bronx residents have put up with the sound of gunfire for over 50 years. [ more › ]
Here are the locations where you’ll find the most wild turkeys on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Turkeys seem to be everywhere on Staten Island -- and we’re not talking about those on the tables of your Thanksgiving feasts. Wild turkeys found on Staten Island are not a new thing. Despite attempts by local officials to rid the Island of them, it seems like the Island flock is growing in increasing numbers.
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
News 12
Morning showers, wind for Black Friday in New York City
WHAT’S NEW: Showers arrive on Friday morning. WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny skies for Saturday before more rain on Sunday. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says showers will arrive Friday morning in New York City. TONIGHT: Skies turn cloudy. Lows near 45. FRIDAY: A few showers likely, between 8...
Men in tuxedoes, guitars, and an Island forever changed. The day the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opened. | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 23, 1964 edition of the Staten Island Advance on the opening of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, a day that forever changed our borough. There were 128,000 tolls were collected during the opening weekend. Up until 2018, the name of the bridge was spelled Verrazano-Narrows.
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
