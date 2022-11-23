Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Related
Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue
SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for the Tampa Bay region and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from people booking rooms. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things in the community.
Mysuncoast.com
Local business owners hoping to cash in on Small Business Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When the Thanksgiving plates are cleared, families across the country and here on Florida’s Suncoast, start reaching for their wallets, looking to dive into a weekend of shopping. While Black Friday typically sends shoppers to the big box stores, Small Business Saturday champions the little guy trying to get a boost for the holiday season.
Longboat Observer
Why Sarasota development plans come with staff approval
When a development plan comes before the city of Sarasota Planning Board, nearly 100% of them come with recommendation for approval by the city’s planning staff. It was during the Nov. 18 meeting of the Planning Board when members asked why. On the agenda were two development projects: Bahia...
Mysuncoast.com
The price of Christmas trees have increased this holiday season
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Christmas season is fast approaching, Christmas trees are experiencing the same fate as many other goods with increasing prices. The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County opened its 68th annual Christmas Tree lot bright and early at 9 a.m., on Nov. 25. Within...
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
What’s On Suncoast? 11.25 – 12.2
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for the area this week of November 25 – December 2, 2022!. Join us Saturday, November 26th, 12:00-7:00 pm for our annual indoor/outdoor Kris Kringle Holiday Market, inspired by the 700-year-old tradition of open-air Christmas markets in Europe. Amazing merchants and artists will inspire and delight with festive holiday décor, unique gifts, and expertly crafted treasures. Enjoy live music, food truck fare, and adult beverages from 3:00-7:00 pm. There is something for everyone to get into the holiday spirit at this holiday market!
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman takes on the role as Mrs. Clause for Suncoast Kids
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Brigette Green has turned her Bradenton home into Santa’s secret workshop on the Suncoast. Green is asking the community for donations of toys, bikes, and anything they have to offer. Collecting all the toys takes some time with Green starting before Thanksgiving and accepting donations up until Dec. 14, this year. This year, Green is helping 100 Suncoast kids get presents on Christmas. Each child receives three toys, a pair of socks, and the opportunity to meet Santa on Dec. 17 at Barbeque With Santa, at Greens house.
tourcounsel.com
Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
Sarasota mobile park homeowners thankful for help with Hurricane Ian debris removal
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Homeowners at some mobile home parks in Sarasota are having a sigh of relief after they've gotten much-needed help hauling out Hurricane Ian-related household debris. A special waiver to the county from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given way to moving out their debris...
findingfarina.com
A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal
Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
Longboat Observer
Local exterminator rescues Longboat Key wildlife
In six month's time, Kevin Byrne saved three swans, two sea turtles and an owl. Kevin Byrne is in pest control, but he’s not what you’d call an exterminator. Byrne is quite the opposite: He’s become a life saver for Longboat Key wildlife. Within six months, while...
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
Mysuncoast.com
ABC7, partners to combat hunger this Giving Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, comes #GIVINGTUESDAY, a global day of philanthropy. It’s more important than ever to support Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee and The Food Bank of Manatee. Giving Tuesday is a 24-hour generosity movement! Our communities are still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Ian and many people are in need and worried about where their next meal will come from.
Beach Beacon
Largo discusses options for future of former golf course property
LARGO — In May, the City Commission approved the $600,000 purchase of the former Pinecrest Golf Course property just north of Taylor Lake Park. The goal was to turn the 21.4-acre site into a regional stormwater retention area that could aid private construction in the medical arts district to the north.
HUD allowing private flood insurance for homeowners with mortgages in flood areas
Americans with mortgages and in need of flood insurance will now have some expanded options. If they live in an area that's a special flood hazard, private insurance can now be purchased for coverage.
businessobserverfl.com
Interim executive director named at Sarasota nonprofit
An interim executive director has been announced for Meals on Wheels of Sarasota. The organization’s board of directors appointed Rhonda Leiberick to the role. While in transition, she will be working with Invest in Incredible consultants to refresh organizational policies by developing growth strategies and processes to determine the impact Meals on Wheels has, a press release states. Invest in Incredible is an initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Mobile home residents move back in after debris removed in Englewood
Residents at an Englewood mobile home park are thankful this Thanksgiving, after dangerous utility poles and cables knocked down by Hurricane Ian have been cleaned up. Now they can move back home.
businessobserverfl.com
Property with Chick-fil-A about to open on it brings almost $3 million
An unnamed investor has paid nearly $3 million in a ground lease sale for a 1.35-acre outparcel in north Hillsborough County that will house a soon-to-open Chick-fil-A. The 1031 exchange investor, who is not being identified, bought the property for $2.73. The parcel is just a sliver of the 164-acre...
Comments / 0