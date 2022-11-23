Read full article on original website
Investigators turning to Ashtabula to help find missing woman
Nov. 26—YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office hope someone in Ashtabula County can provide information about a cold case of a woman missing since 1981. Phyllis Brewer, then 19, was last seen going out for a walk from her house in Coitsville but never returned.
Man, shot by police as a teenager, accused for the second time of federal gun charge
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malcolm Hoyle can’t escape the violence of a gun. He was shot in the face by a Cleveland police officer after a car chase when he was 16. He served eight years for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. A year out of prison for that crime, he faces a second gun charge. This time, he could serve a decade behind bars if he is convicted.
Man on parole leads 13-mile pursuit before drug bust, Portage County Sheriff says
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was on parole for burglary and illegal assembly of chemicals was busted for having a variety of drugs after leading deputies on a 13-mile pursuit, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit attempted to conduct a traffic...
Man in custody after breach at airport
The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a 26-year-old man was taken into custody after an incident that shut down Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for a brief time Wednesday evening.
Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
City man is charged with rape
Nov. 24—A Meadville man is behind bars on rape and other charges for allegedly attacking a woman at a North Street home on Nov. 3. Jacob Timothy Simpson, 28, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on multiple charges filed by Meadville Police Department. Simpson is charged...
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
Survey: Would voters support extending part of the sale tax to pay for a new jail?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne has said he would leave it to the public to decide whether to extend the quarter-percent sales tax to pay for a new jail, but a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer indicates it could be a hard sell, depending on who shows up to vote.
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
Can transgender Ohioans change gender on their birth certificate? It depends
The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio depends on what county the resident lives in, allowing local judges to decide to approve or deny at their discretion.
Warrensville Heights say missing woman found
Warrensville Heights police are looking for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since August. According to investigators, 50-year-old Angela Dixon was last seen on her birthday, August 21.
Dangerously Understaffed: Why Cleveland police staffing numbers may get worse
News 5 Investigators found Cleveland police's staffing shortage may get worse in 2023. Records show 30% of Cleveland police officers are eligible to retire next year.
4 suspects crash 2 stolen cars into each other in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for grand theft motor vehicle, theft, and a hit-skip, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the four were in two stolen cars from 2:03 p.m. to 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 19. The cars struck each...
Cleveland Target shooting: Police give new details
Cleveland police have released new details on a Wednesday shooting at the Target along West 117th Street.
Wanted man arrested for multiple crimes, including hit and run of Ohio Trooper
A man wanted for serval law violations, including hitting an Ohio State Trooper and fleeing the scene, was arrested on Nov. 23 in Cleveland, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Cleveland NAACP urges City Council to move forward with Community Police Commission appointments: Kayla S. Griffin
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Branch of the NAACP supported and endorsed the passage of Issue 24, the proposal to install and increase independent oversight of policing in the city of Cleveland. In November 2021, our community came together to demand transparency and accountability as Issue 24 passed with nearly 60%...
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling
CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
Cargo train pulled into Cleveland with $355,000 worth of items missing, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A train from Los Angeles pulled into Cleveland with some $355,000 worth of items missing, according to a federal lawsuit. A Hong Kong company, Orient Overseas Container Line, filed the lawsuit last month in federal court in Cleveland, saying the merchandise was pilfered from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train somewhere in California.
Thousands attend calling hours for fallen Cleveland firefighter
Friends, family and fellow firefighters from across Ohio filled the halls of Friends Church in Willoughby Hills Friday for the calling hours of fallen Cleveland firefighter, Johnny Tetrick.
