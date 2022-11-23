ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

YAHOO!

Investigators turning to Ashtabula to help find missing woman

Nov. 26—YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office hope someone in Ashtabula County can provide information about a cold case of a woman missing since 1981. Phyllis Brewer, then 19, was last seen going out for a walk from her house in Coitsville but never returned.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
cleveland.com

Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
YAHOO!

City man is charged with rape

Nov. 24—A Meadville man is behind bars on rape and other charges for allegedly attacking a woman at a North Street home on Nov. 3. Jacob Timothy Simpson, 28, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on multiple charges filed by Meadville Police Department. Simpson is charged...
MEADVILLE, PA
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
CLEVELAND, OH

