Georgia State

CBS Sports

Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday

Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win

Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched

Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Thursday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced fully Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a hip injury. The former NFL MVP was listed as questionable last week after an illness kept him out of practice Friday. He played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and scored a rushing touchdown. Through 10 games this season, Jackson has 16 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win

Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one, as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Another solid showing

Brogdon posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 victory over Dallas. Brogdon scored in double figures for the second straight game and secured his best rebounding performance since Nov. 7 against Memphis, when he notched 10 boards. The Virginia product is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five contests.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Matt Canada addresses Bengals LB Germain Pratt's criticism of Steelers offense: 'There's a back story to that'

It's been a tough season for Matt Canada. The Steelers' second-year offensive coordinator has been the center of intense criticism as Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to score points this season. And while Canada's unit did score a career-high 30 points against Cincinnati this past Sunday, they managed to score just 10 points in the second half (the last score coming in the game's final minute) while netting just 139 total yards in a 37-30 loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Sunday

Likely has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Jaguars. The return of Mark Andrews last week has mitigated the necessity of Likely's availability, but the rookie did still see three targets last week in the win over the Panthers, so it's not as if he was completely absent in the box score. Expect Josh Oliver to see more playing time as a result.
CBS Sports

Jets' Nate Herbig: Making return this weekend

Herbig (shin) is in line to play Sunday against the Bears, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Herbig was listed as active for the Jets' Week 11 matchup in New England after dealing with a calf issue leading up to the contest, but New York exercised a cautious approach as he ultimately didn't record any snaps versus the Patriots. However, the 334-pounder logged limited sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday this week, and he'll likely slot back into his usual role as the team's starting right guard this weekend against Chicago.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Packers' Justin Hollins: Claimed by Packers

Hollins has been claimed off waivers by the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. One day after getting waived by the Rams, Hollins will get a new opportunity in Green Bay. He is expected to provide depth at outside linebacker right away.
GREEN BAY, WI

