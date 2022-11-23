Read full article on original website
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Want to bet on the NFL?. But in 2023, both teams could...
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts.
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Jacksonville Has 0 Players on Injury Report, Ronnie Stanley Is Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars won't be sitting any players out when the Baltimore Ravens travel to TIAA Bank Field this weekend. According to this week's game status report, the Jaguars don't have a single player who is listed as questionable, doubtful or out during the Week 12 matchup against the Ravens.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at FirstBank Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense. The Volunteers...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Thursday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced fully Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a hip injury. The former NFL MVP was listed as questionable last week after an illness kept him out of practice Friday. He played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and scored a rushing touchdown. Through 10 games this season, Jackson has 16 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win
Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one, as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
Chicago Bears activate QB Nathan Peterman ahead of Jets game, Justin Fields status uncertain
The Chicago Bears activated quarterback Nathan Peterman off the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, according to Adam Schefter. Starting quarterback Justin Fields is questionable with a shoulder injury. If Fields is unable to go, veteran Trevor Siemian likely gets the start with Peterman as the backup.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Another solid showing
Brogdon posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 victory over Dallas. Brogdon scored in double figures for the second straight game and secured his best rebounding performance since Nov. 7 against Memphis, when he notched 10 boards. The Virginia product is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five contests.
Matt Canada addresses Bengals LB Germain Pratt's criticism of Steelers offense: 'There's a back story to that'
It's been a tough season for Matt Canada. The Steelers' second-year offensive coordinator has been the center of intense criticism as Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to score points this season. And while Canada's unit did score a career-high 30 points against Cincinnati this past Sunday, they managed to score just 10 points in the second half (the last score coming in the game's final minute) while netting just 139 total yards in a 37-30 loss.
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Sunday
Likely has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Jaguars. The return of Mark Andrews last week has mitigated the necessity of Likely's availability, but the rookie did still see three targets last week in the win over the Panthers, so it's not as if he was completely absent in the box score. Expect Josh Oliver to see more playing time as a result.
Ravens reportedly having conversations with star free agent WR
The Baltimore Ravens currently hold a record of 7-3 and are on a four-game winning streak entering Week 12 of the 2022 season. They’ve seen contributions from many different players over the course of the year, but are always looking to improve their roster when needed. On Thursday, Josina...
Jets' Nate Herbig: Making return this weekend
Herbig (shin) is in line to play Sunday against the Bears, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Herbig was listed as active for the Jets' Week 11 matchup in New England after dealing with a calf issue leading up to the contest, but New York exercised a cautious approach as he ultimately didn't record any snaps versus the Patriots. However, the 334-pounder logged limited sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday this week, and he'll likely slot back into his usual role as the team's starting right guard this weekend against Chicago.
Jets activate Max Mitchell, elevate Chazz Surratt, Tanzel Smart from practice squad
Max Mitchell is officially back. The Jets announced Saturday that they have activated the rookie offensive tackle from injured reserve and he will rejoin the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Mitchell had been out since injuring his knee in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Packers' Justin Hollins: Claimed by Packers
Hollins has been claimed off waivers by the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. One day after getting waived by the Rams, Hollins will get a new opportunity in Green Bay. He is expected to provide depth at outside linebacker right away.
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold makes first public comment on contract extension
KU football’s head coach has signed an extension that could keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. He commented on the new contract before the Sunflower Showdown.
Cowboys vs. Giants score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for NFC East bout on Thanksgiving
The Cowboys host the Giants in a key NFC East clash. Sandwiched between two other Thanksgiving games is our Texas-sized matchup between the Cowboys and Giants. The visiting Giants, on the strength of two big interceptions, takes a 13-7 lead at intermission. After a defensive-dominated opening quarter, the Cowboys took...
