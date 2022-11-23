Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actor who rocketed to pop stardom singing the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” had died at age 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death is “currently unknown.”
Muni Long Goes For “Hrs & Hrs” In A “Plot Twist” At 2022 BET Soul Train Awards
Muni Long opened the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards with a heart-wrenching performance. The 34-year-old began with her undeniable hit, “Hrs & Hrs,” while sitting in bed with her man before he walks off. As the R&B singer grabs his phone, she transitions into an emotional performance of “Plot Twist.” More from VIBE.comStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsBabyface Enlists His 'Waiting To Exhale' Formula For 'Girls Night Out'Marge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022 DC Young Fly joined the GRAMMY nominee on stage to push the visual narrative...
Sylvester Stallone says he was worried that filming his new reality show would be embarrassing 'every day'
Sylvester Stallone was worried 'every day' that filming his new reality series would be embarrassing. The actor is starring alongside his wife Jennifer Flavin and his three daughters in the show.
People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did, And It's, Uhhh, Controversial
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
Comments / 0