Man killed in Center Point after a shooting on Thanksgiving evening
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of a homicide in Center Point. At around 6:45 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a man who was killed via a gunshot wound. Detectives […]
wvtm13.com
Hoover man arrested after hitting officer with stolen vehicle
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Police say a Hoover man suspected of stealing a vehicle hit a police officer during a chase. Authorities said Levi Bowman, 23, stole a vehicle from a home in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way in Trussville Tuesday morning. According to the police report, the vehicle...
weisradio.com
$20,000 Reward Offered in Connection with Death of Woman
Pell City police on Wednesday said a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in connection with the death of Rebekah Poe. Authorities described Poe’s death as a “murder.” Police believe the two people responsible were driving a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger, traveling in the direction of Stemley Bridge Road in Pell City.
wbrc.com
One person dead after shooting in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following a shooting Thursday evening in Center Point. Jeffery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2400 Block of 5th Street NW in Center Point at around 6:45 p.m. to investigate reports that a person had been shot. A male...
UPDATE: Woman Arrested for Friday Stabbing in Tuscaloosa County, Shooting Victim Admits Negligence
Two investigations are wrapping up after police in Tuscaloosa County responded to a stabbing and a separate and unrelated shooting Friday afternoon. Although the incidents took place less than two miles apart and within hours of one another Friday, they are not connected. In the stabbing, police said 32-year-old Jamira...
wbrc.com
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
2018 Galleria shooting suspect sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man who shot and injured two people inside the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 plead guilty and received his sentencing Thursday. Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 24, pled guilty on Nov. 17 to two counts of first-degree assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation. […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham
An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
wbrc.com
Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window...
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden officers stop man planning to jump from bridge
On November 18, 2022, three Gadsden police officers stopped a man from jumping from a bridge. According to the police department's Facebook page, Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips were called to the Railroad Bridge, where they found a disabled SUV and a man preparing to jump from the bridge.
Suspect charged in Walker County shooting that critically injured family member
A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left a family member with life-threatening injuries in Walker County. Christopher Brian Cummings, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong. Cummings’ bond is set at $50,000 cash. The shooting happened on Thanksgiving on...
wvtm13.com
Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
wbrc.com
Calera police make large drug bust during traffic stop
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police have made an arrest in what they call a major drug trafficking case. The department recovered eight kilograms of meth. Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the arrest came after a lengthy investigation in this case. After identifying the suspect, Calera PD brought in The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.
CBS42.com
Northport woman struck, killed by vehicle
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Northport woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening. According to Northport Police, Linda Sue Foley was attempting to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. around 5:33 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. The crash happened near the 2300 block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd.
wvtm13.com
Suspects captured after reported robbery and chase from Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported robbery and chase Tuesday. The Bessemer Police Department said a business in the 700 block of Academy Drive was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. The police department said a gun was used in the crime, but no shots...
CBS42.com
Morris man struck, killed on Highway 31
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mark Randall Bradford was struck by a vehicle while in the 8400 block of Hwy 31 around 7 p.m. Bradford was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
ABC 33/40 News
Galleria Mall suspect to serve three years in prison after accepting plea deal
HOOVER, Ala. — Erron Brown, the man prosecutors say fired the shots which led to chaos in the Riverchase Galleria mall on Thanksgiving Night four years ago reached a plea deal with state prosecutors last week. Court records show Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. He will...
wvtm13.com
Northport woman struck and killed while crossing roadway
NORTHPORT, Ala. — A 66-year-old woman was killed after she was struck while walking across a roadway Tuesday. The Northport Police Department (NPD) reported Linda Foley, of Northport, was crossing in the 2300 block of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m., when a vehicle collided with her. Police...
