wvtm13.com

Hoover man arrested after hitting officer with stolen vehicle

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Police say a Hoover man suspected of stealing a vehicle hit a police officer during a chase. Authorities said Levi Bowman, 23, stole a vehicle from a home in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way in Trussville Tuesday morning. According to the police report, the vehicle...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

$20,000 Reward Offered in Connection with Death of Woman

Pell City police on Wednesday said a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in connection with the death of Rebekah Poe. Authorities described Poe’s death as a “murder.” Police believe the two people responsible were driving a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger, traveling in the direction of Stemley Bridge Road in Pell City.
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

One person dead after shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following a shooting Thursday evening in Center Point. Jeffery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2400 Block of 5th Street NW in Center Point at around 6:45 p.m. to investigate reports that a person had been shot. A male...
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham

An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden officers stop man planning to jump from bridge

On November 18, 2022, three Gadsden police officers stopped a man from jumping from a bridge. According to the police department's Facebook page, Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips were called to the Railroad Bridge, where they found a disabled SUV and a man preparing to jump from the bridge.
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Calera police make large drug bust during traffic stop

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police have made an arrest in what they call a major drug trafficking case. The department recovered eight kilograms of meth. Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the arrest came after a lengthy investigation in this case. After identifying the suspect, Calera PD brought in The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.
CALERA, AL
CBS42.com

Northport woman struck, killed by vehicle

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Northport woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening. According to Northport Police, Linda Sue Foley was attempting to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. around 5:33 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. The crash happened near the 2300 block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd.
NORTHPORT, AL
wvtm13.com

Suspects captured after reported robbery and chase from Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported robbery and chase Tuesday. The Bessemer Police Department said a business in the 700 block of Academy Drive was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. The police department said a gun was used in the crime, but no shots...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS42.com

Morris man struck, killed on Highway 31

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mark Randall Bradford was struck by a vehicle while in the 8400 block of Hwy 31 around 7 p.m. Bradford was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Northport woman struck and killed while crossing roadway

NORTHPORT, Ala. — A 66-year-old woman was killed after she was struck while walking across a roadway Tuesday. The Northport Police Department (NPD) reported Linda Foley, of Northport, was crossing in the 2300 block of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m., when a vehicle collided with her. Police...
NORTHPORT, AL

