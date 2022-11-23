Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Michigan crushes Ohio State to win B1G East, damage Buckeyes' Playoff bid
For only the second time in the storied history of the series, the 2022 edition of The Game featured 11-0 squads from both Michigan and Ohio State. Despite the massive expectations that went with such a matchup, The Game delivered. Michigan played from behind early and capitalized on a dominant second half to whip Ohio State 45-23.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State defense gashed for multiple plays of 60+ yards in humiliating performance vs. Michigan
Michigan decimated Ohio State on Saturday, cutting the Buckeye defense for multiple plays of more than 60 yards during The Game on Saturday. The Wolverines walked away with their first win in Columbus in 22 years, beating down the Buckeyes 45-23. The Buckeye defense allowed multiple gains of huge chunk yardage that set up the win for the Wolverines.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum planning on playing against Ohio State, per report
Blake Corum is set to play in the biggest game of Michigan’s season against Ohio State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news. Corum has been a huge part of the Wolverine offense this season. Corum has played in all 11 games for Michigan this season. He has 1,457 yards rushing with 19 total touchdowns on the year.
saturdaytradition.com
Donovan Edwards clinches upset of Ohio State, sends Michigan to Indy with 2nd huge TD run
Donovan Edwards is having the game of his life in Columbus. Halfway through the 4th quarter, Ohio State trailed Michigan 31-20. After the Buckeyes connected on a 27-yard FG, the game was within 1 possession. However, that would not last long. Michigan received the ball at their 25-yard line and...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh says Michigan's dominance of Ohio State 'wasn't anything new'
Jim Harbaugh answered whether or not the dominant win over Ohio State came as a surprise to him. Harbaugh did not seem like the win was that shocking to him. Harbaugh explained that his play calling was a combination of what they saw from Ohio State last season, but there was nothing new from an overall standpoint.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm shares early comments on B1G Championship matchup vs. Michigan
Jeff Brohm’s Purdue team clinched a spot in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan after defeating Indiana Saturday. After finishing 4th in the B1G West in 2021, Brohm’s squad earned their ticket to Indianapolis with a 6-3 B1G record. After the big win over Indiana, Brohm was asked about his upcoming matchup with Michigan and said the following:
saturdaytradition.com
Jake Butt reflects on preseason prediction for Michigan following dominant showing in The Game
Jake Butt made an accurate prediction about Michigan before the season even started. Back in August, analysts for the B1G Network were power-ranking the B1G East teams. Butt, a former Wolverine, put Michigan at No. 1. “I’m liking them (Michigan) to win again this year,” said Butt when picking the winner of The Game.
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard: 'Things will get hot' for Ryan Day if Ohio State loses to Michigan for second straight season
Desmond Howard thinks Ryan Day could feel some fire under his seat if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan in The Game on Saturday. Discussing Saturday’s matchup, the ESPN College GameDay host and analyst said that no matter what Day does the rest of the season, a win against Michigan is a must via Eleven Warriors.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Sainristil comments on planting Michigan's flag: 'Being able to do that feels great'
Mike Sainristil has been thinking about planting Michigan’s flag in Columbus for a long time now. According to Alejandro Zuniga of 247Sports, Sainristil said he had been planning to plant the flag since January. “Speaking into existence,” said Sainristil. “Being able to do that feels great.”
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LB injured on opening kickoff of The Game
Ohio State suffered a loss on the opening kickoff of The Game on Saturday. Freshman CJ Hicks collided with teammate Xavier Johnson on his return and went down to the ground with an apparent leg injury. Hicks needed to be tended to on the field and was unable to exit the field under his own power. The LB didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was being escorted off the field by two trainers.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses CFP consideration, says Buckeyes weren't 'outmatched in terms of overall play' vs. Michigan
Ryan Day went to the podium after the disappointing loss to Michigan on Saturday. The Ohio State HC made the case for Ohio State to still be considered for the College Football Playoff. Day stated that he didn’t think Ohio State was necessarily outmatched during the 2nd half. Day thought...
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to incredible first half in The Game
If you aren’t watching The Game right now on FOX, you’re missing out. Both teams are putting on quite the show with the B1G East on the line. It was almost like Ohio State and Michigan were trying to outdo each with the impressive plays they were making. The Buckeyes went into halftime with the lead, but fans should expect even more offensive fireworks in the second half with the way things are going.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan players plant flag at midfield of The Horseshoe following dominant upset of Ohio State
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus. At halftime, the Buckeyes were leading 20-17. However, the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the 2nd half. The Wolverines racked up over 500 yards of offense and forced C.J. Stroud to throw 2 INTs. The dominant...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football honored on ice during middle of key game for Michigan hockey
There’s never a bad time to celebrate a huge win over Ohio State in The Game. Just ask Michigan football after the Wolverines steamrolled past the Buckeyes on Saturday. After that big win by Jim Harbaugh’s squad, the Wolverines headed over to Yost Field House. Michigan’s ice hockey team just happened to be in a crucial game against Harvard, but that didn’t stop the Wolverines from honoring the football team.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud magnifies importance of The Game as OSU awaits Playoff fate: 'This is the one'
C.J. Stroud knows just how important The Game is when you are the QB for Ohio State. After the loss to Michigan, Stroud commented on his legacy at Ohio State. Stroud said he understands that people will always say he never won a B1G Championship and never beat Michigan. When...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Last-minute predictions, thoughts & observations
Since his arrival in Ann Arbor, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has always likened the beginning of the regular season to Christmas. So, by deduction, that’d make the day prior to the opener Christmas Eve. Excitement in the air. Anticipation. Expectations. Harbaugh loves going through that process every fall. You...
saturdaytradition.com
6 Buckeyes set to be officially out for The Game
Ohio State will be without several players for perhaps one of the most important games of the season as they take on No. 3 Michigan. Ahead of the clash on Saturday, Ohio State released their Week 13 Status report sowing that several important players will be unavailable for the contest.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy on no second-half adjustments for Michigan: 'We're the best second-half team in the country'
JJ McCarthy led Michigan in a rousing win over Ohio State in The Game. In the first half, McCarthy was able to connect on some big passing plays. Those big gainers helped open up some running lanes for the Wolverines in the second half. Donovan Edwards finished with the big runs late, but everything was set up by some deep connections with Cornelius Johnson early on.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful
Urban Meyer was serenaded with some interesting chants as Ohio State fans are not happy about losing to Michigan for the 2nd year in a row. After the 45-23 upset, the hosts of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were set to reveal their analysis of the game. However, when Urban Meyer began speaking, Buckeye fans in the crowd began chanting “We want Urban.”
saturdaytradition.com
Donovan Edwards has perfect response when asked about long TD run following The Game
Donovan Edwards had himself a game for No. 3 Michigan as the Wolverines crushed rival No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus 45-23 in Week 13. Edwards rushed for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries. He accounted for two late touchdown runs of 75 yards and 85 yards to...
Comments / 0