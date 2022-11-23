ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State defense gashed for multiple plays of 60+ yards in humiliating performance vs. Michigan

Michigan decimated Ohio State on Saturday, cutting the Buckeye defense for multiple plays of more than 60 yards during The Game on Saturday. The Wolverines walked away with their first win in Columbus in 22 years, beating down the Buckeyes 45-23. The Buckeye defense allowed multiple gains of huge chunk yardage that set up the win for the Wolverines.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum planning on playing against Ohio State, per report

Blake Corum is set to play in the biggest game of Michigan’s season against Ohio State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news. Corum has been a huge part of the Wolverine offense this season. Corum has played in all 11 games for Michigan this season. He has 1,457 yards rushing with 19 total touchdowns on the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh says Michigan's dominance of Ohio State 'wasn't anything new'

Jim Harbaugh answered whether or not the dominant win over Ohio State came as a surprise to him. Harbaugh did not seem like the win was that shocking to him. Harbaugh explained that his play calling was a combination of what they saw from Ohio State last season, but there was nothing new from an overall standpoint.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm shares early comments on B1G Championship matchup vs. Michigan

Jeff Brohm’s Purdue team clinched a spot in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan after defeating Indiana Saturday. After finishing 4th in the B1G West in 2021, Brohm’s squad earned their ticket to Indianapolis with a 6-3 B1G record. After the big win over Indiana, Brohm was asked about his upcoming matchup with Michigan and said the following:
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LB injured on opening kickoff of The Game

Ohio State suffered a loss on the opening kickoff of The Game on Saturday. Freshman CJ Hicks collided with teammate Xavier Johnson on his return and went down to the ground with an apparent leg injury. Hicks needed to be tended to on the field and was unable to exit the field under his own power. The LB didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was being escorted off the field by two trainers.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Fans, media react to incredible first half in The Game

If you aren’t watching The Game right now on FOX, you’re missing out. Both teams are putting on quite the show with the B1G East on the line. It was almost like Ohio State and Michigan were trying to outdo each with the impressive plays they were making. The Buckeyes went into halftime with the lead, but fans should expect even more offensive fireworks in the second half with the way things are going.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football honored on ice during middle of key game for Michigan hockey

There’s never a bad time to celebrate a huge win over Ohio State in The Game. Just ask Michigan football after the Wolverines steamrolled past the Buckeyes on Saturday. After that big win by Jim Harbaugh’s squad, the Wolverines headed over to Yost Field House. Michigan’s ice hockey team just happened to be in a crucial game against Harvard, but that didn’t stop the Wolverines from honoring the football team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Last-minute predictions, thoughts & observations

Since his arrival in Ann Arbor, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has always likened the beginning of the regular season to Christmas. So, by deduction, that’d make the day prior to the opener Christmas Eve. Excitement in the air. Anticipation. Expectations. Harbaugh loves going through that process every fall. You...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

6 Buckeyes set to be officially out for The Game

Ohio State will be without several players for perhaps one of the most important games of the season as they take on No. 3 Michigan. Ahead of the clash on Saturday, Ohio State released their Week 13 Status report sowing that several important players will be unavailable for the contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy on no second-half adjustments for Michigan: 'We're the best second-half team in the country'

JJ McCarthy led Michigan in a rousing win over Ohio State in The Game. In the first half, McCarthy was able to connect on some big passing plays. Those big gainers helped open up some running lanes for the Wolverines in the second half. Donovan Edwards finished with the big runs late, but everything was set up by some deep connections with Cornelius Johnson early on.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful

Urban Meyer was serenaded with some interesting chants as Ohio State fans are not happy about losing to Michigan for the 2nd year in a row. After the 45-23 upset, the hosts of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were set to reveal their analysis of the game. However, when Urban Meyer began speaking, Buckeye fans in the crowd began chanting “We want Urban.”
COLUMBUS, OH

