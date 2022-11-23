(Iowa City) #25 Iowa improved to 5-0 with their 72-71 win against Clemson on Friday. Patrick McCaffery (pictured) posted a 21 point outing. Kris Murray came up with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Filip Rebraca added 9 points and 10 boards. Iowa had a 46-32 rebounding advantage. They struggled from 3-point range (4/19, 21.1%), but made up for it at the free-throw line (24/30, 80%). Tony Perkins hit all four of his free-throw tries in the final :20 to preserve the win. The Hawkeyes had a lead as big as 14 points with just under 8:00 to play, but Clemson stormed back to tie the game at 62 with 3:34 remaining.

