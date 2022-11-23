Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Alcohol sales could fund sidewalk repairs
[Regarding “Council Approves Close the GAP Plan,” Nov. 2, Xpress, as mentioned in the Nov. 9 Xpress newsletter:] “The city would need more than $100 million to make recommended improvements to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act alone.”. A Nov. 9 Asheville Citizen Times article...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: The trouble with single-use developments
[Regarding “Pinned Down? Pinners Cove Residents Blast Process for Proposed Development,” Nov. 9, Xpress:] Each week, I read about another development in the Asheville region, almost always housing only, or retail only, or hotel only. In every case, there is opposition to proposed projects, often vehement and well organized. Pinners Cove is the latest example.
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Rachel Weisberg talks local fashion
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Melvin AC Howell on Asheville’s dance scene
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
Mountain Xpress
Mike Poggioli’s photography book captures the Blue Ridge at sunrise
Mike Poggioli has long heeded the call of the wild, but he never thought it would result in his first book. A native of the greater New York City area, Poggioli subsequently lived in Chicago and Cincinnati. Surrounded by asphalt and other urban sights, he sought out green spaces whenever possible.
