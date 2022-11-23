Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
OPINION: Ricciardo made the right move
Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull clothing: It’s both a strange and comfortingly familiar sight all at the same time. Some form of third or reserve driver role had been one of Ricciardo’s main criteria for his 2023 plans, and it had let to him being linked with a return to his former team as well as with Mercedes, the latter gaining early momentum.
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
racer.com
Andretti United on top in Extreme E Uruguay practice
Andretti United set the pace on the first day of Extreme E’s Energy X Prix in Uruguay, the team of Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings topping the times after two practice sessions on the series’ first-ever grassland course. The duo’s combined four-lap time of 10m2.248s in the second...
SkySports
Formula 1 driver ratings: Ranking all 2022 drivers, with Max Verstappen and George Russell the stars
Taking into account every qualifying and every race, we rate the 20-strong grid out of 10 - with drivers sorted from the lowest rating, to the highest. Who gets top marks?. The end of the road in Formula 1 for Nicholas Latifi, who in truth did well to last three seasons. 2022 was arguably his most disappointing, with the former Formula 2 standout never getting to grip with the new cars.
techaiapp.com
F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life
Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
CBS Sports
Formula 1, IndyCar silly season update: Oscar Piastri among new drivers getting familiar with their rides
The silly season is finally fully open for business in the world of open-wheel racing, and while Formula 1 stuck around in Abu Dhabi for the final test of the 2022 season, the hot stove temperature for both F1 and IndyCar has started rising. One of the storylines to watch regards Mattia Binotto, as even with his team participating in the Pirelli tire test at Yas Marina Circuit, rumors of the team principal being out at Ferrari began to circulate, though Ferrari has released nothing official as of yet.
Jalopnik
Here’s How Coffee-Mad F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Gets His Fix During the Season
Formula 1 drivers are truly athletes at the top of their game. As such, they all follow strict diets, have nutritionists on hand to monitor what they’re eating and make sure that they’re only consuming things that keep them in tip top shape over a race weekend. For Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas, this includes coffee. Lots of coffee.
lastwordonsports.com
Danke, Seb: Remembering Vettel’s Greatest F1 Moments
A champion on the track and a role model off of it. Remembering Sebastian Vettel’s greatest moments in Formula One. After 16 incredible years in Formula 1, Sebastian Vettel finally waves goodbye. The German’s retirement is surely a huge loss for the sport. He is not only one of F1’s all-time greats but also a role model in the truest meaning. Throughout his career, Vettel has had a number of masterful performances while also speaking out and raising awareness about issues near to his heart. Here are some of Vettel’s most memorable moments both on and off the racetrack.
lastwordonsports.com
F2 Post-season Testing: Day 3 Results
The third and final day of F2 testing has arrived as drivers push themselves in their last attempt to prove they’re ready for next season. Heading into the third and final day of the Formula 2 post-season testing, each driver spent the day maximizing the potential in their car; hoping to impress the respective teams for a 2023 seat in F2.
hypebeast.com
Anna Maria Aoun’s Linear Art Graces New Vuse x McLaren Car Livery
Showcased at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022. Following Rabab Tantawy’s notable 2021 design for the “Driven by Change” programme, Vuse and the McLaren Formula 1 Team present its latest artist partnership with illustrative artist Anna Maria Aoun. The artwork pieces together an abstract design for the new car livery that encapsulates an inspiring message through its free-flowing lines.
On this day in 2018: Nico Hulkenberg escapes uninjured from Abu Dhabi GP crash
Nico Hulkenberg walked away without injury despite being trapped when his Renault caught fire at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on this day in 2018.World champion Lewis Hamilton ended the year with an 11th victory, while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished second and third respectively under the lights of the Yas Marina circuit.But the dead-rubber race is remembered for Hulkenberg’s opening-lap crash.The #AbuDhabiGP is about to resume full racing after a Safety Car stoppage for this Nico Hulkenberg crash...Live blog: https://t.co/upgPB47Dlw Watch live: https://t.co/ojA2vVpI1E #SkyF1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/yIagRsEmVS— Sky...
NASCAR GP Czech Republic to move to August 26-27
The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Autodrom Most announced today that the 2023 NASCAR GP Czech Republic will move to August 26-27, one week earlier than the initially scheduled date. The event, one of the most popular of the season in 2022 with over 35.000 spectators at the track, will once again mark EuroNASCAR’s return to action after the summer break in 2023.
Comments / 1