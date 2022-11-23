Self-described as “denim psyche band”, Louisville’s Doom Gong is about to show what that means with their new song “Hour In The Sun” due for release on December 6, 2022 on Nice Guys Records. The new song has a trippy, psychedelic feel with elements of jazz and classical music and a multitude of textures to it. Makes sense when you consider the band is mostly formed by students of U of L’s music school who have studied jazz drumming, orchestral conducting, and everything in between! The band is made up of Kenny Tayce (drums), William Joiner (trumpet and keys), Misaki Hall (omnichord and keys), John Anderson (guitar and vox), Grant Howell (guitar), Matthew Griffin (drums), Samuel Kernohan (bass) and frequent guests: Jay Hall (aux percussion and trumpet), and Christian Olds (drums). About the new song:

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO