DES MOINES, Iowa — Led by Tucker DeVries' 21 points, the Drake Bulldogs defeated the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns 76-64 on Saturday night. Themus Fulks scored 16 points for Louisiana. The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 with the victory and the Ragin' Cajuns fell to 5-1.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO