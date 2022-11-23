Read full article on original website
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud knows what fans will say: 'I never won The Game'
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud posted decent numbers the two times he played Michigan, but knows the bottom line is he's 0-2 vs. the Wolverines.
Arizona State finalizing deal with Oregon's Dillingham
Arizona State is working to finalize a deal to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, 32, the Sun Devils' next coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Saturday.
Formidable Portland takes on No. 12 Michigan State
The Portland Pilots have proven in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, being held in their home city, that they’re not
Lakers will be without Anthony Davis (calf) against Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will sit out Saturday against the Spurs because of a left calf contusion, Lakers coach Darvin Ham announced before the game.
No. 12 LSU 99, UAB 64
LSU (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 62.3, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Morris 3-5, Johnson 1-1, Carson 0-3, Poa 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Reese 1, Morris 1, Poa 1) Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 3, Reese 2, Carson 2, Morris 2, Smith 2, Poa 1, A.Williams 1) Steals: 5 (Johnson 3,...
CLEMSON 67, CALIFORNIA 59
Percentages: FG .535, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (C.Hunter 3-6, Tyson 2-4, Hemenway 1-2, Galloway 1-3, D.Hunter 0-1, Hall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Hunter, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 7 (C.Hunter 3, Galloway, Hall, Middlebrooks, Tyson). Steals: 4 (C.Hunter 2, Schieffelin, Tyson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Nebraska 73, Mississippi St. 65, OT
NEBRASKA (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Shelley 7-12, Moriarty 2-4, Bourne 1-5, Krull 1-2, Stewart 1-1, Markowski 0-2, Brady 0-2, Weidner 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Weidner 1) Turnovers: 22 (Shelley 6, Weidner 6, Bourne 3, Markowski 2, Stewart 2, Brady 1, Krull 1, Moriarty 1)
GEORGIA TECH 80, NORTH ALABAMA 61
Percentages: FG .419, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Howell 2-4, Braster 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Nelson 0-1, Soucie 0-1, Kuhl 0-2, Lane 0-2, Ortiz 0-2, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 16 (Lane 3, Soucie 3, Brown 2, Dawkins 2, Howell 2, Ortiz 2,...
DePaul 74, Pittsburgh 59
DEPAUL (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Holmes 5-6, Rogers 4-14, Morrow 1-7, Peoples 0-1, Daye 0-1, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen 1, Morrow 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rogers 6, Allen 2, Hurston 2, Daye 2, Peoples 1, Rimmer 1) Steals: 12 (Morrow 5, Peoples 3,...
NO. 2 HOUSTON 49, KENT STATE 44
Percentages: FG .238, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Davis 2-4, Thomas 2-8, Jacobs 1-2, Carry 1-11, Sullinger 0-1, Santiago 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Thomas 2, Carry, Hornbeak, Santiago). Turnovers: 13 (Carry 7, Jacobs 2, Hornbeak, Odusipe, Santiago, Thomas). Steals: 14 (Carry 8, Jacobs...
Florida 77, Houston 73, OT
FLORIDA (6-1) Merritt 1-3 0-0 2, Kyle 3-11 3-5 9, Deans 7-15 3-3 19, Rickards 2-10 6-7 10, Rimdal 2-4 0-0 5, Dut 2-3 2-2 6, Correa 8-14 6-7 24, Warren 0-0 0-2 0, Wyche 1-1 0-1 2, Totals 26-61 20-27 77. HOUSTON (1-5) Hill 3-13 1-2 7, Patterson 2-4...
Former Florida State head coach fired for second time since 2019
The Seminoles are still paying Willie Taggart a buyout.
WESTERN KENTUCKY 90, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 64
Percentages: FG .418, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Edwards 1-3, Hallums 1-3, Bates 0-1, Brown 0-1, Everett 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Gary 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 6 (Hallums 2, Brown, Edwards, Jones, Simpson). Steals: 5 (Hallums 3, Brown, Edwards). Technical Fouls:...
WICHITA STATE 83, TARLETON STATE 71
Percentages: FG .368, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Smith 2-2, Williams 2-2, Bogues 1-2, Gatkuoth 1-2, Booker 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Clark 0-2, Hicks 0-2, Archibald 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 5 (Clark, Gatkuoth, Hicks, Hopkins, Williams). Steals: 10 (Hopkins 3, Smith 3, Archibald...
MIAMI (OH) 80, LITTLE ROCK 67
Percentages: FG .463, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Walker 2-7, Gordon 1-1, Palermo 1-1, White 1-2, D.Smith 1-5, Jefferson 0-1, Egbuniwe 0-2, Gardner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Speaker 2, Egbuniwe, Gardner, Gordon, John, Palermo, Walker, White). Steals: 10 (D.Smith 3, Gardner...
UTAH TECH 66, CAL STATE FULLERTON 60
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .472, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Wrightsell 3-8, Jones 2-3, San Antonio 1-1, Harris 1-5, Wade 0-1, Carper 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wrightsell 5, Harris 2, Jones 2, Lee). Steals: 6 (Wrightsell 3, Bastian, Jones, San Antonio).
TOWSON 62, SOUTH ALABAMA 60
Percentages: FG .444, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Timberlake 2-2, Conway 1-2, Russell 1-2, Holden 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Holden 2, Sylla). Turnovers: 13 (Holden 5, May 2, Thompson 2, Ch.Paar, Russell, Sylla, Timberlake). Steals: 5 (Holden 4, Russell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Pac-12 championship game update: Oregon State stuns Oregon, but Ducks can still get in
It all comes down to the Apple Cup. After Oregon State's stunning 38-34 comeback victory over Oregon on Saturday afternoon, the second spot in the Pac-12 football championship game is suddenly up for grabs. Oregon had a clear path to the Pac-12 title game: beat Oregon State. But the Ducks ...
VCU 75, Wisconsin 67
VCU (3-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.4, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Te-Biasu 1-7, Hutson 1-2, Asare 0-1, Harris 0-2, Griffith-Wallace 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 1, Parham 1, Griffith-Wallace 1, Hutson 1) Turnovers: 11 (Ezeh 2, Te-Biasu 2, Hutson 2, Asare 1, Harris 1, Motekaityte 1, Walters 1, Team 1)
