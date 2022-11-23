ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

No. 12 LSU 99, UAB 64

LSU (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 62.3, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Morris 3-5, Johnson 1-1, Carson 0-3, Poa 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Reese 1, Morris 1, Poa 1) Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 3, Reese 2, Carson 2, Morris 2, Smith 2, Poa 1, A.Williams 1) Steals: 5 (Johnson 3,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CLEMSON 67, CALIFORNIA 59

Percentages: FG .535, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (C.Hunter 3-6, Tyson 2-4, Hemenway 1-2, Galloway 1-3, D.Hunter 0-1, Hall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Hunter, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 7 (C.Hunter 3, Galloway, Hall, Middlebrooks, Tyson). Steals: 4 (C.Hunter 2, Schieffelin, Tyson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CLEMSON, SC
Nebraska 73, Mississippi St. 65, OT

NEBRASKA (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Shelley 7-12, Moriarty 2-4, Bourne 1-5, Krull 1-2, Stewart 1-1, Markowski 0-2, Brady 0-2, Weidner 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Weidner 1) Turnovers: 22 (Shelley 6, Weidner 6, Bourne 3, Markowski 2, Stewart 2, Brady 1, Krull 1, Moriarty 1)
STARKVILLE, MS
GEORGIA TECH 80, NORTH ALABAMA 61

Percentages: FG .419, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Howell 2-4, Braster 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Nelson 0-1, Soucie 0-1, Kuhl 0-2, Lane 0-2, Ortiz 0-2, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 16 (Lane 3, Soucie 3, Brown 2, Dawkins 2, Howell 2, Ortiz 2,...
FLORENCE, AL
DePaul 74, Pittsburgh 59

DEPAUL (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Holmes 5-6, Rogers 4-14, Morrow 1-7, Peoples 0-1, Daye 0-1, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen 1, Morrow 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rogers 6, Allen 2, Hurston 2, Daye 2, Peoples 1, Rimmer 1) Steals: 12 (Morrow 5, Peoples 3,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NO. 2 HOUSTON 49, KENT STATE 44

Percentages: FG .238, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Davis 2-4, Thomas 2-8, Jacobs 1-2, Carry 1-11, Sullinger 0-1, Santiago 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Thomas 2, Carry, Hornbeak, Santiago). Turnovers: 13 (Carry 7, Jacobs 2, Hornbeak, Odusipe, Santiago, Thomas). Steals: 14 (Carry 8, Jacobs...
KENT, OH
Florida 77, Houston 73, OT

FLORIDA (6-1) Merritt 1-3 0-0 2, Kyle 3-11 3-5 9, Deans 7-15 3-3 19, Rickards 2-10 6-7 10, Rimdal 2-4 0-0 5, Dut 2-3 2-2 6, Correa 8-14 6-7 24, Warren 0-0 0-2 0, Wyche 1-1 0-1 2, Totals 26-61 20-27 77. HOUSTON (1-5) Hill 3-13 1-2 7, Patterson 2-4...
HOUSTON, TX
WESTERN KENTUCKY 90, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 64

Percentages: FG .418, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Edwards 1-3, Hallums 1-3, Bates 0-1, Brown 0-1, Everett 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Gary 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 6 (Hallums 2, Brown, Edwards, Jones, Simpson). Steals: 5 (Hallums 3, Brown, Edwards). Technical Fouls:...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WICHITA STATE 83, TARLETON STATE 71

Percentages: FG .368, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Smith 2-2, Williams 2-2, Bogues 1-2, Gatkuoth 1-2, Booker 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Clark 0-2, Hicks 0-2, Archibald 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 5 (Clark, Gatkuoth, Hicks, Hopkins, Williams). Steals: 10 (Hopkins 3, Smith 3, Archibald...
WICHITA, KS
MIAMI (OH) 80, LITTLE ROCK 67

Percentages: FG .463, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Walker 2-7, Gordon 1-1, Palermo 1-1, White 1-2, D.Smith 1-5, Jefferson 0-1, Egbuniwe 0-2, Gardner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Speaker 2, Egbuniwe, Gardner, Gordon, John, Palermo, Walker, White). Steals: 10 (D.Smith 3, Gardner...
OHIO STATE
UTAH TECH 66, CAL STATE FULLERTON 60

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .472, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Wrightsell 3-8, Jones 2-3, San Antonio 1-1, Harris 1-5, Wade 0-1, Carper 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wrightsell 5, Harris 2, Jones 2, Lee). Steals: 6 (Wrightsell 3, Bastian, Jones, San Antonio).
FULLERTON, CA
TOWSON 62, SOUTH ALABAMA 60

Percentages: FG .444, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Timberlake 2-2, Conway 1-2, Russell 1-2, Holden 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Holden 2, Sylla). Turnovers: 13 (Holden 5, May 2, Thompson 2, Ch.Paar, Russell, Sylla, Timberlake). Steals: 5 (Holden 4, Russell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
MOBILE, AL
VCU 75, Wisconsin 67

VCU (3-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.4, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Te-Biasu 1-7, Hutson 1-2, Asare 0-1, Harris 0-2, Griffith-Wallace 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 1, Parham 1, Griffith-Wallace 1, Hutson 1) Turnovers: 11 (Ezeh 2, Te-Biasu 2, Hutson 2, Asare 1, Harris 1, Motekaityte 1, Walters 1, Team 1)
