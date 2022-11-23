Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to support local
MANSFIELD — Roger Kondrup might just be the definition of a loyal customer. Kondrup left Mansfield and moved out-of-state in 2004. He returns to north central Ohio once a year to visit his daughter in Ashland. GALLERY: Scenes from Richland County Small Businesses. More than 70 area businesses participated...
whbc.com
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
richlandsource.com
richlandsource.com
Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Sheriff: Hoax active shooter called into Licking County gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a gas station in Licking County after a hoax call, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said employees at the Pilot Travel Center on Lancaster Road, just off Interstate 70, told them they heard an "active shooter" call on their radio frequency.
crawfordcountynow.com
kisswtlz.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
richlandsource.com
Sarah Humphrey resigns as Health Commissioner at Richland Public Health
MANSFIELD – Richland Public Health announced Friday that Sarah Humphrey has officially resigned from her position as Health Commissioner to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Health accepted her resignation on Nov. 23 and appointed Medical Director, Dr. Daniel Burwell, to serve as interim Health Commissioner.
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
richlandsource.com
Akron Hoban mauls Massillon in strong effort
Akron Hoban delivered all the smoke to disorient Massillon and flew away with a 41-20 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 25. The first quarter gave Akron Hoban a 14-0 lead over Massillon.
richlandsource.com
Robert J. "Bob" Gregory
Robert J. “Bob” Gregory, age 72, of Shelby, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering an unexpected stroke. Bob was born September 2, 1950 in New Castle, PA to Marvin and Anna (Kallas) Gregory. A 1968 graduate of Shenago...
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
richlandsource.com
Lakewood St. Edward dismantles Gahanna Lincoln in convincing manner
Lakewood St. Edward stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 31-7 win over Gahanna Lincoln in Ohio high school football action on November 25. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Gahanna Lincoln after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
richlandsource.com
Never stop learning: Eileen Fallon offers time-tested wisdom at age 104
MANSFIELD — Eileen Fallon didn’t have anything to wish for as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake. She looked around at the staff and residents of Primrose Retirement Community, all smiling and blowing party horns, and decided she had everything she needed. “I’ve got all...
Wanted man arrested for multiple crimes, including hit and run of Ohio Trooper
A man wanted for serval law violations, including hitting an Ohio State Trooper and fleeing the scene, was arrested on Nov. 23 in Cleveland, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Is it legal to warm up my car in the driveway in Akron?
It's colder and colder now. If my car is covered with ice and snow, can I warm up my car in driveway?
