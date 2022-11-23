Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding firefighters extinguish 3 vegetation fires
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished three vegetation fires on Thanksgiving. The fire department responded to a fire in the area of Benton Drive and Riverside Drive and was able to extinguish a 30-foot spot fire. The cause of the fire was not determined. Crews responded to another fire in...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
kymkemp.com
Single Vehicle Accident Near Korbel; Minor Injuries
A single vehicle traffic collision has been reported off near Korbel just before 11 a.m. on November 26. Blue Lake Fire, Arcata Fire and City Ambulance were requested to the scene of the accident located on Maple Creek Road approximately two miles past Korbel. The incident commander at the scene...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
krcrtv.com
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
kymkemp.com
BBQ Fundraiser at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department for Injured Tree-Falling Accident Victim
A BBQ Fundraising event will be held at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department on December 4, beginning at 1 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit Brian French, an eight-year volunteer at the Mad River – Ruth Volunteer Fire Department and his 11-year-old son. Brian was seriously injured when a tree he was cutting landed on him at the end of September, causing a severe brain bleed. Brian has pulled through, but the lasting effects of the brain injury are unknown at this time.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
krcrtv.com
Late night multi-car crash on Broadway leaves one injured
EUREKA, Calif. — At least one person is in the hospital and multiple cars have been damaged after a collision on Broadway in Eureka. The collision reportedly occurred just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 24, at the intersection of West Henderson Street and Broadway Street near the In-N-Out. Members of Humboldt Bay Fire, the Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an apparent collision involving four cars. Southbound lanes of Broadway were blocked starting at Vigo Street as crews investigated the area.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for waving gun in Redding apartment complex
REDDING, Calif. - On Wednesday night, a man was booked into jail for waving a rifle in an apartment complex on Bechelli Lane in Redding. At about 9:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man was possibly waving a gun in an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Bechelli Lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit, killed by semi-truck in Redding identified
REDDING, Calif. - Deputies have identified the woman who police said died after she was hit by a semi-truck while in a tent in Redding on Saturday. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Lori Rasmussen, of Redding, died after she was hit by a semi-truck near State Street and Favretto Avenue.
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding
The Shasta County Coroner's office identified a homeless woman who was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night while she was sleeping in tent as 57-year-old Lori Louise Rasmussen of Redding. The truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when...
1 Person Killed and 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported in. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit and killed by car in Redding last week identified
REDDING, Calif. - A woman who was killed after she was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week has been identified. The Shasta County Coroner’s Office said 28-year-old Leann Massingham died after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night near Parkview Avenue and Akard Avenue. Massingham was...
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7 p.m.: Photos] Homicide Suspect Captured After Crash on Mitchell Heights Road
In what multiple readers described as a intense pursuit, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s department captured a homicide suspect who crashed on Mitchell Heights after a chase on Harrison and Myrtle about 2:15 p.m. One reader, Alli Adams, told us that she saw “[t]wo black SUVs, with a CHP SUV...
kymkemp.com
The North Jetty’s Turbulent Seas Laid the SS Corona to Rest in 1907
Passenger ship Corona faced off with the Humboldt Bay in tumultuous seas and lost. The 966-ton steamer was just nineteen years old when it was wrecked on March 1, 1907, on the north jetty of Humboldt Bay. The wreckage laid upon the massive boulders of the north jetty, rotting where she ran aground, her wreckage visible until the early 1970s.
