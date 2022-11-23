ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

Syracuse vs Boston College Prediction Game Preview

Syracuse vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Syracuse vs Boston College Prediction Game Preview. Record: Syracuse (6-5), Boston College (3-8) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Syracuse Will Win. The Orange defensive line decimated by injuries gets...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: things to watch vs Boston College

The Syracuse Orange will close out one of the stranger seasons in a while when they head to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles. BC’s struggled with injuries all year and will not make a bowl game even though they finally beat a ranked opponent this year. Before the game kicks off, let’s look at some of the keys to this primetime affair.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Bryant

After back-to-back overtime games in the 2022 Empire Classic, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (3-2) returns back home to take on the Bryant Bulldogs (4-1). The last time both these teams squared off against each other was in 2020-2021 when the Orange sneaked by with an 85-84 victory at home.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Bryant

Matchup: Syracuse (3-2) vs Bryant (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse TBD. Over/Under TBD. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 66.4% ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Welcomes Bucknell to the JMA Dome Friday

The Syracuse women's basketball team looks to earn its fifth win of the season Friday night when the Orange host Bucknell at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. Fans can watch the primetime non-conference matchup on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) through the ESPN app. Syracuse is coming off a...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland native hopes to get first win at the Dome this weekend

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. A Cortland native is returning to the Central New York area in a big way this weekend. Eamonn Mahar, a Class of 2014 graduate of...
CORTLAND, NY
nunesmagician.com

1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange close out regular season with win over Miami

After starting the season 1-3 it did not look like the #16 Syracuse Orange football squad would be headed towards a big-time bowl game. Somehow the Orange escaped against Tulane and that fueled an eight-game winning streak to close out the season. The Big East title and an Alliance Bowl berth was secured with a 33-13 road win over the Miami Hurricanes. Syracuse will wait to find out which bowl game they are headed to, but for tonight it was all about ending a losing streak against Miami.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy