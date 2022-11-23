After starting the season 1-3 it did not look like the #16 Syracuse Orange football squad would be headed towards a big-time bowl game. Somehow the Orange escaped against Tulane and that fueled an eight-game winning streak to close out the season. The Big East title and an Alliance Bowl berth was secured with a 33-13 road win over the Miami Hurricanes. Syracuse will wait to find out which bowl game they are headed to, but for tonight it was all about ending a losing streak against Miami.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO