Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday
The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
Pet Of The Week: Nemo
OSWEGO – Nemo is looking for a new family to squeak at! Nemo, male, 1.5 years old, black & white He has been handled daily by adults and children. He loves his fresh veggies and hay. Nemo is currently on a diet because he really loves his food. Other...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
The Oswego tree lighting celebration is Saturday
OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade: Buzz
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade. SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker showed his alma mater some love on Thursday as he left the hospital after being treated for a blood clot in his leg and lungs. Roker posted a video of himself walking down a hospital hallway while wearing a green, yellow and grey Oswego State polo shirt.
wxhc.com
Cortland Rep Has Announced Their Summer Season
Cortland Repertory Theatre, now entering their 51st season has announced their summer lineup of shows. All shows in the summer season take place at the Dwyer Memorial Park Pavilion in Preble. The season will start off with Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express from June 7th to the 16th....
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Auburn, NY
Auburn in Cayuga County, NY, is situated near Owasco Lake's north end in Cayuga County. While picturesque, the city itself is more than simply pretty. It's also a great place to visit if you're a foodie because there are many unique restaurants to try. There is a colorful variety of...
Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’
Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
WKTV
2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve
ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
wxhc.com
High Visibility Campaign Continues Through Weekend
The High Visibility Campaign, which began on Wednesday, will continue through the rest of the weekend. The campaign is one of many that are being conducted statewide by area law enforcement agencies. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence...
WKTV
Multiple crews called to barn fire in Fly Creek
FLY CREEK, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after a barn caught fire in Fly Creek Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the barn on County Route 26 shortly after 9 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived they immediately asked other departments for help with...
Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York
The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
Onondaga County AMR family faces loss of child from bacterial meningitis
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own, as an emergency services family fought to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, as she was battling a severe case of RSV and bacterial meningitis. There is a GoFundMe page available for Emily and her family, you […]
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
Help Newark Valley Teen With Brain Cancer Fulfill His Bucket List Trip
Brody Hines was about to start 4th grade when he and his family received the news that would change their lives forever. Now approaching his 17th birthday, Brody has just finished chemo and radiation treatments for the fourth time in his life after being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer. This time around is his fiercest battle yet. But his attitude towards it all has inspired both his family and the community.
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
House in Conklin catches fire
CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several houses in the Southern Tier have experienced fire damage over the past couple of days, beginning with a home in Conklin Wednesday morning. According to WNBF, fire crews from over a half dozen departments were called to 19 June Street at 3 a.m. this morning. The fire reportedly started in […]
