ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday

The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
CORTLAND, NY
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Nemo

OSWEGO – Nemo is looking for a new family to squeak at! Nemo, male, 1.5 years old, black & white He has been handled daily by adults and children. He loves his fresh veggies and hay. Nemo is currently on a diet because he really loves his food. Other...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

The Oswego tree lighting celebration is Saturday

OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
OSWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Rep Has Announced Their Summer Season

Cortland Repertory Theatre, now entering their 51st season has announced their summer lineup of shows. All shows in the summer season take place at the Dwyer Memorial Park Pavilion in Preble. The season will start off with Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express from June 7th to the 16th....
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Auburn, NY

Auburn in Cayuga County, NY, is situated near Owasco Lake's north end in Cayuga County. While picturesque, the city itself is more than simply pretty. It's also a great place to visit if you're a foodie because there are many unique restaurants to try. There is a colorful variety of...
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’

Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve

ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
ROME, NY
wxhc.com

High Visibility Campaign Continues Through Weekend

The High Visibility Campaign, which began on Wednesday, will continue through the rest of the weekend. The campaign is one of many that are being conducted statewide by area law enforcement agencies. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Multiple crews called to barn fire in Fly Creek

FLY CREEK, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after a barn caught fire in Fly Creek Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the barn on County Route 26 shortly after 9 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived they immediately asked other departments for help with...
FLY CREEK, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Help Newark Valley Teen With Brain Cancer Fulfill His Bucket List Trip

Brody Hines was about to start 4th grade when he and his family received the news that would change their lives forever. Now approaching his 17th birthday, Brody has just finished chemo and radiation treatments for the fourth time in his life after being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer. This time around is his fiercest battle yet. But his attitude towards it all has inspired both his family and the community.
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
News Channel 34

House in Conklin catches fire

CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several houses in the Southern Tier have experienced fire damage over the past couple of days, beginning with a home in Conklin Wednesday morning. According to WNBF, fire crews from over a half dozen departments were called to 19 June Street at 3 a.m. this morning. The fire reportedly started in […]
CONKLIN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy