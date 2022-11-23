A 15-year-old male is at the center of a King County Sheriff’s Office investigation into more than 30 robberies across the past two weeks. Deputies arrested the teenage suspect (one of two reported robbers, according to court documents) last week after responding to an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington – the suspect’s alleged third robbery of the night. All thefts on the day of his arrest took place at gas stations.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO