Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
11-year-old injured in suspected road rage shooting on I-5 near Tacoma Mall
An 11-year-old child was injured in a suspected road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma on Friday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. The shooting, which took place on northbound I-5 south of 38th Street near the Tacoma Mall, was reported at about 2:20 p.m. A dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze was...
Nearly 2 dozen people forced out of Tacoma apartments after Thanksgiving fire
Nearly two dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out at a Tacoma apartment building on Thanksgiving night. When fire crews arrived at the complex in the 3200 block of South Mason Street, smoke and flames were seen on the second- and third-floor decks of one building and flames had spread into the attic, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.
Victims identified in Friday’s plane crash near Snohomish
Four people were killed Friday after a small plane crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed four fatalities,” spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said in an email Saturday.
Series of fatal shootings strike Renton, Tacoma
Tacoma Police have arrested a suspect following a double homicide Monday morning. Officers found two men shot to death on South 80th Street and South Hosmer Street. The victims are between the ages of 35 to 45 years old. “The 28-year-old male will soon be at the Pierce County Jail,...
Bellevue Police officer dies after motorcycle collision
A Bellevue Police officer riding a motorcycle has died after being hit by a car Monday morning at the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. Around 11 a.m., Officer Jordan Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when he was hit by a white car. The 34-year-old officer sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
15-year-old allegedly tied to more than 30 robberies in King County
A 15-year-old male is at the center of a King County Sheriff’s Office investigation into more than 30 robberies across the past two weeks. Deputies arrested the teenage suspect (one of two reported robbers, according to court documents) last week after responding to an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington – the suspect’s alleged third robbery of the night. All thefts on the day of his arrest took place at gas stations.
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
Tacoma homicide adds to deadliest year on record
Tacoma is experiencing the deadliest year in decades after one man was killed, and another shot early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue, near Tacoma’s Stadium District. Two men later showed...
Vehicle from Renton road rage shooting recovered; 9-year-old victim out of hospital
The vehicle from a road rage shooting that put 9-year-old Isaiah Johns in the hospital has been recovered by Washington State Patrol. The stolen Mustang was found in Tukwila, according to troopers. However, the shooter is still on the loose. Officials are processing the car for evidence. Anyone with information...
ShotSpotter tech nipped from Seattle budget despite mayor’s push
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget proposal for 2023-24 included room for the gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter, but the city council’s official budget package, authored by Budget Committee Chair Teresa Mosqueda, failed to include it. Harrell has been advocating for the city to adopt this program for years, even...
Jury selection begins for Pierce County Sheriff trial
Nearly two years after Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer prompted a massive police response by reporting a Black man threatened to kill him, his trial for false reporting has been delayed one more week after an illness struck the defendant. Troyer has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of false...
Ferry staff could have stopped deaths from DUI crash, lawsuit alleges
The families of two people killed by an alleged drunk driver on Whidbey Island have filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against Washington State Ferries, saying ferry crew members could have prevented their deaths. According to the Everett Herald, the lawsuit filed by the families of Sharon Gamble...
Unlike Tacoma, Seattle Police swears by crime data
After Tacoma Police Union President Henry Betts said the city’s crime information is misleading its residents, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) wanted to ensure their data is as accurate as possible. “Our Data Driven Unit does an excellent job of vetting all statistics before publishing anything,” said Detective Patrick...
Local deputies target high narcotic areas, issue 10 felony warrants
Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted an operation targeting high narcotic areas. They focused their patrol on areas of 12th & Jackson, 3rd & Yesler, 3rd & Pine, and Belltown. SPD said nine felony warrants were made for violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act and possession...
Court: Long sentence for Black man who killed at 17 stands
The Washington Supreme Court has declined to reconsider an opinion that upheld a Black man’s virtual life sentence for shootings he committed at age 17, despite criticism that the ruling betrayed racial bias. The court upheld the 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson in September, abandoning a precedent issued just...
Police ramping up patrols during holiday shopping season; how to keep your purchases safe
The holiday shopping season is here, and police presence is being increased in some popular shopping areas. Bellevue police say Bellevue Square is one of several hot spots where they will be increasing vehicle and foot patrols starting this week to help prevent retail theft, car prowls and other crimes that have already been happening in the downtown Bellevue area.
Bald Eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle park
The recent outbreak of bird flu, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), isn’t limited to just chickens, geese or turkeys. It has also spread locally, to our national symbol – the Bald Eagle. The West Seattle Blog reports a local naturalist found a Bald Eagle on the...
SPD arrests suspect threatening students with weapons on campus
Seattle Police said officers responded to a call Tuesday of a suspect inside a school, menacing students with a knife. The school was put in lockdown. SPD reported that officers formed a contact team, went into the school, and found the suspect hiding behind a moveable wall on the building’s third floor.
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0