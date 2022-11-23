ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Victims identified in Friday’s plane crash near Snohomish

Four people were killed Friday after a small plane crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed four fatalities,” spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said in an email Saturday.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Series of fatal shootings strike Renton, Tacoma

Tacoma Police have arrested a suspect following a double homicide Monday morning. Officers found two men shot to death on South 80th Street and South Hosmer Street. The victims are between the ages of 35 to 45 years old. “The 28-year-old male will soon be at the Pierce County Jail,...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Bellevue Police officer dies after motorcycle collision

A Bellevue Police officer riding a motorcycle has died after being hit by a car Monday morning at the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. Around 11 a.m., Officer Jordan Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when he was hit by a white car. The 34-year-old officer sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

15-year-old allegedly tied to more than 30 robberies in King County

A 15-year-old male is at the center of a King County Sheriff’s Office investigation into more than 30 robberies across the past two weeks. Deputies arrested the teenage suspect (one of two reported robbers, according to court documents) last week after responding to an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington – the suspect’s alleged third robbery of the night. All thefts on the day of his arrest took place at gas stations.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma homicide adds to deadliest year on record

Tacoma is experiencing the deadliest year in decades after one man was killed, and another shot early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue, near Tacoma’s Stadium District. Two men later showed...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Unlike Tacoma, Seattle Police swears by crime data

After Tacoma Police Union President Henry Betts said the city’s crime information is misleading its residents, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) wanted to ensure their data is as accurate as possible. “Our Data Driven Unit does an excellent job of vetting all statistics before publishing anything,” said Detective Patrick...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Court: Long sentence for Black man who killed at 17 stands

The Washington Supreme Court has declined to reconsider an opinion that upheld a Black man’s virtual life sentence for shootings he committed at age 17, despite criticism that the ruling betrayed racial bias. The court upheld the 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson in September, abandoning a precedent issued just...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Police ramping up patrols during holiday shopping season; how to keep your purchases safe

The holiday shopping season is here, and police presence is being increased in some popular shopping areas. Bellevue police say Bellevue Square is one of several hot spots where they will be increasing vehicle and foot patrols starting this week to help prevent retail theft, car prowls and other crimes that have already been happening in the downtown Bellevue area.
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

Bald Eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle park

The recent outbreak of bird flu, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), isn’t limited to just chickens, geese or turkeys. It has also spread locally, to our national symbol – the Bald Eagle. The West Seattle Blog reports a local naturalist found a Bald Eagle on the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy