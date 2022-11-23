ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds Unique Hollywood-Style Experience

Las Vegas is largely back in business after dealing with historic health and financial blows during the coronavirus pandemic. As vaccines became widely distributed throughout 2021, hospitalizations and death rates from the pandemic went down dramatically. Soon, the frustration of being isolated by quarantines and social distancing protocols gave way to the desire to travel again. Sin City was one of the first beneficiaries of this rediscovered aspiration in the United States.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas

Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Caesars Las Vegas Strip Failure Turns Into a Huge Win

Every inch of land on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. Recent sales have placed the value of a single acre at $10 million -- and that's land located on the less popular northern end of the Strip. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Board of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Major sporting events Las Vegas could land next

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the latest in a string of major sporting events that Las Vegas has landed, including Super Bowl LVIII. LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Discovering King Tut's Tomb reveals all in Las Vegas

One of the world’s greatest archaeological finds occurred 100 years ago this year, and you can learn all about it at a new exhibition: Discovering King Tut’s Tomb at (fittingly) Luxor. This self-guided journey, presented by Imagine Exhibitions, takes guests to ancient Egypt and The Valley of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Las Vegas Breweries in 2022 (By a Local)

I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share the absolute best Las Vegas breweries. Though there are more than fifty breweries in Las Vegas, I’ve narrowed it down to the top 15, celebrated for their award-winning brews and lively atmospheres. From seasonal pours to refreshing beer slushies, you are bound to find a craft beer to your liking.
LAS VEGAS, NV
passporttoeden.com

Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas

Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

New Balla Italian Soul offers upgrades to classic Italian food in Vegas

When the Merulo Group purchased the SLS Las Vegas in 2018, it began a series of resort-wide renovations and changed the name to the Sahara Las Vegas, a nod to the glory of the historic hotel. The renovations brought a new gaming interior, the swanky lounge Casbar and a whole host of new restaurants, including the recently open Balla Italian Soul.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pizza Marketplace

Mulberry Street Pizza wows California, Las Vegas

Richie Palmer has been in the restaurant industry for a long time. His pizza brand, Mulberry Street Pizzeria, has five total units — four in L.A. and one in Las Vegas — and has become the toast of the town. But he didn't get his start in pizza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Hard Rock International Is Taking Over A MGM Property

There’s going to be some big changes happening on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Hard Rock International has finalized an agreement to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy