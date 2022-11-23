Las Vegas is largely back in business after dealing with historic health and financial blows during the coronavirus pandemic. As vaccines became widely distributed throughout 2021, hospitalizations and death rates from the pandemic went down dramatically. Soon, the frustration of being isolated by quarantines and social distancing protocols gave way to the desire to travel again. Sin City was one of the first beneficiaries of this rediscovered aspiration in the United States.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO