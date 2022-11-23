(OLNEY/NEWTON) A reminder that only one day remains for candidates to file their respective nomination papers for for next spring’s 2023 Municipal Election. While City Halls are closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday break, this coming Monday is the final day to file with City Hall hours running from 8:00 to 5:00. Nomination petitions are also still available to be picked up with required signatures to be collected and then returned by the 5:00 filing deadline. If needed, Primary Elections will be held February 28th with the Consolidated Elections set for April 4th. There are two seats up for election on the Olney City Council with three alderman seats up for election on the Newton City Council.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO