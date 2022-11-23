Related
START TIME 90 MINUTES EARLIER
(OLNEY) Due to the forecast of incoming rain tonight, the Annual Olney Christmas Parade will start 90 minutes earlier this evening at 5:00. The parade lineup at the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot will start at 3:00. The parade route will leave the church at 5:00, move south of East Street, then east on Main Street, and finish up at Van Street. Those in charge appreciate the understanding of everyone involved with this evening’s Christmas Parade in Olney, now starting at 5:00 with lineup at 3:00.
ROBERT SLANE
(ROBINSON) The celebration of life service for Robert Slane, age 90, of Robinson, will be held Saturday afternoon, November 26, at 1:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the Debord Cemetery, rural Yale. The visitation is also Saturday, November 26, from 11:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Robert Slane of Robinson.
ONE DAY LEFT TO FILE PETITIONS
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A reminder that only one day remains for candidates to file their respective nomination papers for for next spring’s 2023 Municipal Election. While City Halls are closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday break, this coming Monday is the final day to file with City Hall hours running from 8:00 to 5:00. Nomination petitions are also still available to be picked up with required signatures to be collected and then returned by the 5:00 filing deadline. If needed, Primary Elections will be held February 28th with the Consolidated Elections set for April 4th. There are two seats up for election on the Olney City Council with three alderman seats up for election on the Newton City Council.
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
