Saint Cloud, MN

Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree

Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
MANISTEE, MI
Woman faces felonious assault charge in domestic dispute

Nov. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A 49-year-old Williamsburg woman is facing an assault charge after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend, Michigan State Police said. Robin Lee Haveman is alleged to have brandished a gun during a fight with her boyfriend last Saturday, state police said. State troopers and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Texas man arrested in Bloomington restaurant Thanksgiving Eve slaying

Authorities arrested a Texas man less than 24 hours after they say he shot and killed a customer at a Bloomington restaurant and shot and wounded a server there. Aaron Le, 47, of Texas, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Oklahoma with help from Kansas and Oklahoma authorities, according to a press release from Bloomington police.
BLOOMINGTON, TX

